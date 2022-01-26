National Football League Mahomes, Kupp, Burrow headline Cowherd's best NFL players remaining 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Conference championship weekend is when the stars are expected to shine the brightest.

With four star-laden teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, Colin Cowherd had his work cut out for him Tuesday on "The Herd," as he ranked the 12 best players remaining in the playoff field.

Here are his favorites:

12. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Stats: 40 tackles, 16 sacks

11. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Stats: 79 tackles

Colin's thoughts: "Fred Warner is the best, most dependable, athletic linebacker in the NFL. And Nick Bosa's healthy, he leads a defensive front that reminds me of the Niners' defensive front several years ago that got to a Super Bowl."

10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 111 receptions, 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns

9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 92 receptions, 1,125 yards, nine touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "They're both great. Flip a coin."

8. Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "He may have had one of the great tackle years in league history. In that system, he is so valuable for Kyle Shanahan."

7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Stats: 81 receptions, 1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "Again, like Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, good luck. Most of the time, I'm not sure if he's open, or you throw it up and he makes it open. A remarkable, once-in-a-decade franchise talent."

6. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Stats: 4,885 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Stats: 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, 14 interceptions

Colin's thoughts: "I put Burrow ahead of Stafford simply because he's done something Matt couldn't. Both ended up with a chronically losing franchise. Burrow turned it around immediately. Stafford never could."

4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Stats: 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "When you find a corner that can defend him, call me. He makes Pro Bowl corners look lost. Again, you can use him in so many ways — great hands, great routes."

3. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Stats: 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, six touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "I don't believe the Niners are a playoff team without him, and I'm dead serious. In the toughest division, I think he is an old-school football player. Is he a running back? You can put him in the slot. … He is the ultimate piece. You don't know where he is lining up, and the Niners use him brilliantly."

2. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Stats: 38 tackles, 13 sacks

Colin's thoughts: "The last defensive lineman that was this disruptive from the interior spot was Reggie White. He is unblockable. What he did to Tampa's interior line was comedy."

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 4,839 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Colin's thoughts: "Josh Allen has some of the same skills but is a little bit more jagged. Mahomes is ahead of him on the curve. Mahomes is more refined. He is a one-of-one."

