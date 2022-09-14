National Football League
Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley headline Week 1 NFL Players of the Week
16 hours ago

The NFL has announced its Week 1 Players of the Week.

Here are the winners.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs scored early and often against the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes led the way for Kansas City, finishing with 360 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a 144.2 quarterback rating, completing 30-of-39 throws. The Chiefs got an emphatic 44-21 win on the road.

Patrick Mahomes tosses five TDs in Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated in their first game without Tyreek Hill.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley was the driving force behind the Giants' victory over the Tennessee Titans. The running back finished with 164 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Barkley also totaled six receptions and converted a go-ahead two-point conversion on New York's final possession. The Giants won 21-20.

'This team got a lot of guts' - Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to Laura Okmin about how the Giants stayed resilient in their 21-20 win.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh had its way with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw four interceptions. Fitzpatrick ran back one of those interceptions for a touchdown while also totaling 14 combined tackles. Pittsburgh overcame Cincinnati in overtime, as kicker Chris Boswell hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-20 road victory.

Joe Burrow sacked seven times in loss to Steelers

Joe Thomas joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 matchup.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: LB Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Nwosu and the Seahawks welcomed Russell Wilson back to Seattle by defeating the quarterback and his new team, the Denver Broncos, in primetime. The linebacker finished the Monday night affair with seven combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended. Seattle won 17-16 on its home turf.

AFC, NFC Special Teams Players of the Week: K Cade York (Cleveland Browns) and DB Zech McPhearson (Philadelphia Eagles

Making his NFL debut, York connected on four field goals, including a game-winning 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the Browns' 26-24 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

McPhearson totaled two tackles and recovered an onside kick attempt from the Detroit Lions in the Eagles' 38-35 victory.

