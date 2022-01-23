National Football League Stafford, Mahomes, Allen show out in epic divisional round 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The NFL could not have asked for a better slate of games in the divisional round.

The series of nail-biters that fans witnessed not only featured a number of breathtaking plays from the game’s biggest stars but also showcased a series of shrewd moves and playcalling from head coaches and assistants looking for a competitive advantage.

Given some time to review the tape and the stat sheets from a fantastic day of football, here are some thoughts and observations.

A win is a win

The Rams might have walked out of Raymond James Stadium feeling icky about how they finished their divisional-round victory, but Sean McVay & Co. should not worry about the lack of style points attached to their 30-27 win.

Despite blowing a 27-3 lead, the Rams knocked off the defending champs on the road to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Although the epic meltdown will lead to concerns about the Rams’ poise under pressure, the team displayed the kind of grit and resilience that could help them going forward.

It is not easy to reset and refocus when the game is slipping out of your control, but Los Angeles found a way to muster a game-winning drive after a series of blunders appeared to have the game destined for overtime.

Matthew Stafford saved the day with a pair of strikes to Cooper Kupp that bailed the team out in the game’s final minutes. While it did not appear the Rams would need a game-winning drive from the veteran QB when they were leading comfortably in the third quarter, L.A.'s late-game miscues opened the door for Tom Brady & Co. to tie the score in the final minute.

With a berth in the NFL’s semifinals, the Rams will need to spend the next week cleaning up the critical errors that enabled the Buccaneers to climb back into the game. The fumbles and botched snaps must be eliminated in the next round, or the Rams will find themselves watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and others from random Super Bowl parties across the country.

Also, the Rams’ Pro Bowl kicker (Matt Gay) needs to shake off the late-game jitters to nail long-distance kicks with the game on the line. The third-year pro cannot leave 47-yard field-goal attempts five yards short of the crossbar with his team desperately needing three points to stave off a rally.

Given a chance to learn from their mistakes after surviving and advancing past the divisional round, the Rams will need to clean up their play to become better clutch performers in postseason games that are routinely one-score affairs.

Matthew Stafford shows his worth

Whenever a team gives up three first-round picks to acquire a quarterback, the football world pays close attention to how the franchise player performs for his new team. Although Stafford will never admit to being rattled or anxious when the game tightened up Sunday, the veteran was a little shaky in the fourth quarter, with egregious misfires and careless mistakes.

That said, the veteran QB came up big when it mattered throughout the game. Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 366 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a 121.2 passer rating. He was efficient and effective while playing a controlled game for two-plus quarters. No. 9 distributed the ball to seven pass-catchers while taking the short and intermediate throws that were available against the Buccaneers’ soft coverage.

The "dink-and-dunk" approach is a drastic departure from Stafford’s typical tactics, but the veteran has shown more patience and restraint in the tournament after dealing with turnover issues down the stretch. If the five-star QB can continue to play clean football from the pocket with opponents opting to take the deep ball away, the Rams can continue to move the chains and avoid the critical blunders that nearly did them in against the Buccaneers.

With the former No. 1 overall pick also displaying poise, patience and playmaking ability as a clutch performer down the stretch, Stafford is showing the naysayers that McVay made the right move when he swapped three No. 1s to upgrade a position that might have held the Rams back in the past.

Tom Brady needs more help

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will not get a chance to win back-to-back titles in Tampa, but he certainly showed the football world that he is more than capable of winning a Lombardi Trophy if he has enough firepower around him. The loss of Chris Godwin and the dismissal of Antonio Brown robbed Brady of a couple of trusted pass-catchers on the perimeter.

Without the all-stars in the lineup, Brady spent most of his Sunday force-feeding throws to Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. Although the trio performed well enough to keep the Buccaneers’ offense in contention, TB12 needed another big-bodied "chain mover" (Godwin) to post up over the middle of the field against the Rams' sagging matchup zone, and the loss of Brown robbed Brady of a dynamic "catch-and-run" specialist with the capacity to turn short passes into big gains.

Considering how Brady prefers to rely on screens, option routes and short crossers to offset pressure from an aggressive defensive line, the increased playing time for the Bucs’ subs resulted in the veteran failing to find a consistent rhythm for most of the day.

That said, Brady nearly pulled off a magical comeback with a cast of unheralded pass-catchers and playmakers on the perimeter. That alone cements his status as the GOAT and makes it difficult to compare him to others when they are unable to elevate their respective squads in big games.

The rivalry is on

The NFL is always better when quarterback rivalries emerge in the postseason. After watching Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen battle it out in the AFC divisional round, the football world should expect to see plenty of Chiefs-Bills games in the coming years.

The young gunslingers not only treated us to a show but also showed coaches, scouts and executives what franchise quarterbacks should look like in 2022.

From their exceptional arm talent to their dazzling athletic skills and improvisational abilities, Mahomes and Allen are capable of playing on or off the script. Their versatility and adaptability have enabled creative play designers to build unique offenses that not only maximize their talents but also keep constant pressure on opponents tasked with slowing down a five-star quarterback.

Allen was on the verge of seizing bragging rights in the rivalry after directing a series of apparent game-winning drives that showcased his growth as a passer and playmaker. The fourth-year pro made splash play after splash play, utilizing his exceptional arm talent and athleticism to tease and torment the Chiefs’ defense. Allen’s uncanny ability to drop dimes between multiple defenders makes coaches and scouts salivate over his potential.

With his 72.9% completion rate, 329 pass yards and four touchdowns with a 136.0 passer rating, it is difficult to knock Allen for the Bills’ shortcomings.

On the other hand, Mahomes was equally spectacular while dropping dimes in the fourth quarter and overtime. He reminded the football world of his exceptional playmaking skills with a series of darts to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce that enabled the Chiefs to outlast the Bills in an epic shootout. Mahomes’ ability to make clutch play after clutch play while tallying 300 yards in an efficient manner shows his growth as a disciplined passer against soft defenses.

Considering the breathtaking performances from each QB, the football world should be excited to see Allen vs. Mahomes over the next few years.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

