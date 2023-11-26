National Football League Ludacris rappels from ceiling while performing hit song during Falcons' win over Saints Published Nov. 26, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There may be nothing more Atlanta than how Sunday went for the Falcons against their archrival Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Not only did the Falcons notch a big 24-15 win and secure first place in a competitive

NFC South, but they also did it while wearing their throwback "Dirty Birds" jerseys and featuring a midgame concert from Ludacris with a twist.

The Atlanta rap icon rappelled from the stadium roof while singing his hit song "Move B----" between the third and fourth quarters, much to the delight of the crowd.

Fellow rapper Jeezy also performed while T.I. led the team out of the tunnel.

In another nod to an Atlanta legend, Falcons safety Jesse Bates III mimicked current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders by high-stepping to the end zone on a first-quarter pick-six.

Ludacris was not the only one to fly off the roof during Sunday's game, either — mascot Freddie Falcon recorded himself doing so at halftime.

Fortunately, Freddy was OK, seen embracing Bijan Robinson postgame after the star Falcons rookie had 123 total yards and two touchdowns in a standout performance.

