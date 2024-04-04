National Football League
LT Jordan Mailata, Eagles reportedly agree to $66 million extension
Published Apr. 4, 2024

Left tackle Jordan Mailata has signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal includes $48 million guaranteed and keeps him in Philadelphia through 2028.

Mailata, 27, has spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles, serving as their primary left tackle for the past four seasons. Philadelphia selected the 6-foot-8, 365 pound Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

This extension comes in the aftermath of the Eagles signing defensive lineman Bryce Huff, running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Devin White and reuniting with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They also acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but traded linebacker Haason Reddick — who averaged 13.5 sacks per season for Philadelphia from 2022-23 — to the New York Jets.

Philadelphia's offensive line will be without six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce in 2024, as he retired after this past season.

The Eagles are coming off a season that saw them start 10-1 and then lose five of their last six regular-season games, ending with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.

