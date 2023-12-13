National Football League Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium reportedly picked to host Super Bowl in 2027 Updated Dec. 13, 2023 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl will be heading back to the City of Angels in a few years.

Los Angeles will be awarded Super Bowl LXI at the league's meetings today, ESPN reported. SoFi Stadium, the home of the Chargers and Rams, will host the game, which will take place in February 2027.

Super Bowl LXI will mark the second time in just five years that SoFi Stadium will play host to a Super Bowl. It hosted Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, which featured the Rams beating the Bengals, 23-20, in their home stadium. It marked just the second time in NFL history that a team won a Super Bowl in its home stadium, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capturing the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium a year earlier.

While this will be the second time Los Angeles will play host to a Super Bowl in a short span, the city went nearly 30 years without hosting a Super Bowl. Prior to 2022, Los Angeles last hosted a Super Bowl in 1993, which was played at the Rose Bowl, as there wasn't an NFL team in town from 1995-2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Bowl LXI will mark the ninth time that the Los Angeles area will host a Super Bowl, which is the third-most for any city. It'll also mark the 15th time that a Super Bowl will be played in the state of California, which only trails Florida for the state to host the most Super Bowls played (16).

Additionally, Super Bowl LXI will be the second straight Super Bowl to be played in California. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the year prior.

The NFL has picked more locations on the West Coast to host the Super Bowl in recent years. This year's Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after last season's Super Bowl was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl LIX in February 2025 be a one-year reprieve from playing Super Bowls on the West Coast as Caesers Superdome in New Orleans will host the NFL's biggest game that year.

The NFL moved away from its old process of picking a Super Bowl in 2018, with the league unilaterally picking a potential host before the hosting team puts together a proposal to vote on. Prior to 2018, aspiring Super Bowl hosts had to submit a bid first in order to possibly host the game.

Super Bowl LXI is just one of many major sports events that will take place in the Los Angeles area between 2026 and 2028. SoFi Stadium is slated to host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a reported standoff between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and FIFA could change that. SoFi Stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.

share