National Football League Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Dec. 19, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) are favored by four points against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:15 PM ET, airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Both of these teams are on a heater. The Rams have won four of their last five games, including a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Meanwhile, the Saints are on a two-game winning streak with their latest coming in a 24-6 dismantling of the New York Giants.

Which team is going to move onto the positive side of .500 with a win on Thursday night?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Saints and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Rams vs. Saints Odds & Betting Lines

Rams vs Saints Betting Information updated as of December 17, 2023, 9:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Rams -4 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110

Rams vs. Saints Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-4)

Pick OU: Under (44.5)

Prediction: Los Angeles 25 - New Orleans 18

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

If you have listened to "Bears Bet" podcast this year (and if you haven’t, what are you doing?), the Rams have been a team we’ve discussed for much of the year as being a sleeper to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Once at around 5-1 to make it, they are now roughly even money, and for good reason. They have a borderline HOF QB in Matthew Stafford, as well as emerging young weapons on offense in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, to go along with Cooper Kupp.

I don’t like much about this Saints team, and my opinion isn't swayed by a couple of blowout wins at home over the Carolina Panthers and Giants.

The Rams should inch closer to the postseason with a win here.



PICK: Rams (-4) to win by more than 4 points

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New Orleans

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Rams vs. Saints Recent Matchups

Los Angeles holds a 3-2 record against New Orleans in their last five matchups.

New Orleans has been outscored by 10 points in its last five tilts versus Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles is 8-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Los Angeles contests this year have gone over the point total 42.9% of the time (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Rams are 6-1, picking up a win 85.7% of the time.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Rams a 66.4% chance to win.

Rams Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 235.9 (3,303) 11 Rush yards 121.3 (1,698) 11 Points scored 23.4 (327) 9 Pass yards against 226.1 (3,165) 21 Rush yards against 110.8 (1,551) 14 Points allowed 22.1 (310) 19

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Matthew Stafford ranks 10th in the NFL with 3,320 passing yards in 13 games this year, averaging 255.4 per game with a 61.4% completion percentage and 21 touchdowns (10th in the NFL) against nine interceptions.

Kyren Williams averages 5.1 yards per carry (fifth in the NFL) and 95.3 yards per game, and has 953 total rushing yards (fourth in the NFL). He has recorded eight rushing TDs this season.

Williams has 30 receptions on 46 targets for 192 yards. He has three receiving TDs.

Puka Nacua has four touchdown catches this season, and has 87 catches for 1,163 yards (sixth in the NFL) on 135 targets, while averaging 6.2 catches and 83.1 yards per game.

Cooper Kupp has 658 receiving yards and four touchdowns with 49 catches on 77 targets. He is averaging 4.9 receptions and 65.8 yards per game.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Ernest Jones has 125 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 2023. His tackle total leads the Rams and is ninth in the NFL.

Byron Young has 6.0 sacks (first on the Rams) as well as 5.0 TFL and 55 tackles.

Aaron Donald has recorded 46 tackles, 13.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended.

Jordan Fuller has 1.0 TFL, 82 tackles, and one interception on the season.

New Orleans Betting Info

New Orleans is 4-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

This year, four New Orleans games have gone over the point total.

The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +164 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Saints have a 37.9% chance to win.

Saints Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 231.3 (3,238) 16 Rush yards 103.2 (1,445) 19 Points scored 22.1 (309) 12 Pass yards against 185.4 (2,596) 7 Rush yards against 126.4 (1,770) 25 Points allowed 19.1 (267) 6

New Orleans' Key Players

Offense

In 14 games played this year, Derek Carr has racked up 3,098 passing yards, with 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions and completing 67.4% of his attempts.

Alvin Kamara has scored five rushing touchdowns, while totaling 630 rushing yards (3.9 per carry and 57.3 per game).

Kamara also has 68 catches for 446 yards (fourth on the Saints), with one receiving touchdown. He has been targeted 78 times and averages 40.5 yards per game.

Through 13 games played this season, Chris Olave has 72 catches (5.5 receptions per game on 8.9 targets per game) for 918 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

He has tacked on 347 rushing yards (second on the Saints), while scoring four touchdowns on the ground (averaging 26.7 yards per game and 4.9 per carry).

Defense

Demario Davis has 6.5 sacks (second on the Saints) to go with 9.0 TFL and 102 tackles through 14 games in 2023.

Carl Granderson has 7.5 sacks (first on the Saints) to go with 12.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Paulson Adebo has recorded 55 tackles and four interceptions in the 2023 campaign.

Alontae Taylor has totaled 1.0 sack to go with 6.0 TFL and 64 tackles over 14 games.

