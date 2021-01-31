Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Are The Rams Headed To The Moon?

3 hours ago

By Jason McIntyre
FOX Sports gambling analyst

The blockbuster trade Saturday night sending Matt Stafford from the forlorn Lions to the Rams sent ripples through the NFL.

The gambling markets reacted swiftly: The Rams are suddenly +1300 to win Super Bowl LVI at FOX Bet, third in the NFC behind the Packers (+900) and the Bucs (+1000). 

There’s a strong case that the Rams should be the favorites in the NFC, though, and here’s why I’ll be betting them to represent the conference in the Super Bowl in 2022.

For starters, I’m a believer that Sean McVay is one of the five best coaches in the NFL. He has won nine or more games in each of his four seasons as a head coach and made the playoffs three times. Since he took over in 2017, the Rams are 38-30-2 against the spread, fourth in the NFL in that span after the Chiefs, Saints and Bills

Next, let’s go ahead and toss this nonsense out: "Matt Stafford has never won a playoff game (0-3)!"

Wins are a poor way of evaluating quarterbacks — period. Stafford’s team was an underdog of 6.5 points or more on the road in all three of his playoff appearances, which points to a larger issue: The new Rams QB has never been on a complete team. Last season, the Lions ranked 32nd in defense; the Rams were fourth.

Stafford also played under three different head coaches. Oh, and here’s the list of All-Pro offensive teammates Stafford has had since he entered the league in 2009:

Calvin Johnson (3).

That’s it. That’s the list. 

Stafford will be a clear upgrade from Jared Goff in what is rapidly becoming the best division in football.

One stat I’ve highlighted in gambling columns this season is DVOA from Football Outsiders. For QBs, DVOA represents "value, per play, over an average QB in the same game situations."

Here are the two quarterbacks' DVOA ratings the past four seasons:

2020: Goff 22, Stafford 14
2019: Goff 18, Stafford 4
2018: Goff 5, Stafford 21
2017: Goff 5, Stafford 11

Goff is clearly trending in the wrong direction. He has been a turnover machine in recent memory, producing 38 giveaways since 2019 (second-most in the NFL). With four seasons of tape on Goff, the book is out: Pressure him up the middle, and take away his first read. The longer he has to hold the ball, the less effective he is. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Goff ranks 30th and 32nd in QBR on plays that last "at least four seconds before a throw or sack and passes 20-plus yards downfield."

Defenses have adjusted to McVay’s offenses since he took the NFL by storm in 2017. While obviously talented, Goff’s limited mobility hindered McVay from helping the offense make the jump to exceptional. McVay couldn’t counterpunch with Goff, so he went out and got Stafford.

The Rams don’t have a first-round pick for the next few years, and they will have to suffer a few salary-cap casualties to take on Stafford. Leonard Floyd (10.5 sacks), leading tackler John Johnson and center Austin Blythe all might have new homes next season. The Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Chargers.

But overall, the Stafford upgrade will be significant enough to put this team on the level of the Packers and Buccaneers. 

One area in which the Rams have an edge on the Packers: schedule. Green Bay has to play the two toughest divisions in the NFL next year in the NFC West and the AFC North. The Packers will host four games against playoff teams (Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Browns). Theirs figures to be one of the most difficult slates in the league, though their division is quite bad.

Tampa Bay will be formidable again with Tom Brady, but I give the Rams the edge at coach, QB and defense. 

Add it all up, and the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Enter the Super Bowl LV contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free, and you can win the $250,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Los Angeles Rams Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Rams Swap Goff For Stafford
National Football League

Rams Swap Goff For Stafford

Rams Swap Goff For Stafford
It's a historic deal that shook up the NFL. Here's how the sports world reacted to the Rams mortgaging their future once more.
8 hours ago
Duo Debate
National Football League

Duo Debate

Duo Debate
Kansas City's Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are on a historic tear, but is it good enough to be all-time great?
1 day ago
NFL Mock Draft 6.0
National Football League

NFL Mock Draft 6.0

NFL Mock Draft 6.0
With the Super Bowl fast approaching and the combine next on the NFL calendar, check out Jason McIntyre's latest Mock Draft.
3 days ago
Top Plays: Divisional Saturday
National Football League

Top Plays: Divisional Saturday

Top Plays: Divisional Saturday
Rodgers vs. Donald. Allen vs. Jackson. Need more be said? Check out the top plays from Divisional Saturday!
January 16
Pack, Rodgers Return To NFC Title Game
National Football League

Pack, Rodgers Return To NFC Title Game

Pack, Rodgers Return To NFC Title Game
Offense reigned supreme in Green Bay's divisional-round triumph over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
January 16
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks