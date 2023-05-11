National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Updated May. 11, 2023 10:26 p.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Chargers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 5 BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Monday, Oct. 16) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.: L

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 (Sunday,  Oct. 22) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday,  Oct. 29) — vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Monday, Nov. 6) — at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. : W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at New England Patriots, 1 p..: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 14) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 8 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 18 (TBD) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD: L

Final record: 12-5

I’m probably a win too high on the Chargers because they are the Chargers and will undoubtedly lose a game they should not, but there are not many candidates on the schedule outside of a visit to Tennessee, and I can’t give them a loss in that game. The Chargers tend to play their best games of the season in Kansas City so I’ve given them an upset win in Arrowhead to reflect that. Anyway, the Chargers have the talent to take the next step this season. The addition of Kellen Moore to call plays for a Justin Herbert-led offense should produce a more consistent unit. Lastly, the Chargers fired their head trainer after years of too many players on the weekly injury report. I do believe a change like this helps them make that jump in 2023

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes