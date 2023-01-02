National Football League
Lions-Packers set for prime time; NFL releases complete Week 18 schedule
Let the final regular-season games begin. The NFL announced its full Week 18 schedule Monday. As is custom, teams fighting for the last available spots and seeding are playing at the same respective times. 

There is one notable exception, as the Lions-Packers drew the Sunday night slot. The two NFC North rivals are currently in a three-way tie with the Seahawks, who host the Rams in the late afternoon.

If the Seahawks lose, the Lions-Packers winner will grab the NFC's final bid. A Seahawks win would eliminate Detroit, but they'd still need a Packers loss to make the playoffs. Green Bay is in with a win.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll didn't sound concerned with the order of games.

"That doesn't mean anything to me," he told reporters Monday. "We don't care about it one bit. ... The last thing I would ever worry about is coach [Dan] Campbell's team getting ready to play."

In the AFC, the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers are all vying for the seventh seed and playing in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET slate. The Pats can clinch with a victory at Buffalo. Miami a win versus the Jets plus a New England loss. The Steelers have to beat the Browns in Pittsburgh coupled with losses by the Dolphins and Patriots. 

On Saturday night, the Titans play at the Jaguars, where the winner will claim the AFC South crown. The Jags can still make the playoffs with a loss if the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all lose. If Jacksonville wins and New England, Miami and Pittsburgh lose, the Patriots would make it in at 8-9. 

Here's a look at the complete schedule with the latest odds from FOX Bet.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs @ Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Sat 9:30 PM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Titans @ Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Sun 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers @ Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Patriots @ Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Vikings @ Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Chicago Bears
CHI

Texans @ Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Jets @ Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Panthers @ Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

Browns @ Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Ravens @ Bengals, 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Chargers @ Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Denver Broncos
DEN

Giants @ Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Cardinals @ 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Rams @ Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Cowboys @ Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Lions at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Green Bay Packers
GB
