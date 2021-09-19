Lions vs. Packers odds: Picks & how to bet Monday Night Football

National Football League
3 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers didn't get off to the best start of the 2021 regular season, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. 

Week 2 offers a chance to bounce back against the Detroit Lions, with Aaron Rodgers & Co. coming into Monday Night Football as double-digit favorites. But will Jared Goff's crew play spoiler?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on Lions-Packers at FOX Bet.

DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -12 (Packers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Packers -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Lions +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Packers got embarrassed last weekend, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They are a veteran team and will bounce back against a Lions team that made a furious comeback to make their loss to the San Francisco 49ers look closer than it was. Let's not forget the Lions were down 41-17 in the fourth quarter.

"The Packers will dominate on Monday Night."

PICK: Packers (-11.5) to win by more than 11.5 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

