Lions' Jared Goff has 'no concern' with the team drafting a QB

When a team is slated to pick at the top of the NFL Draft, it's very possible that it could eye a franchise quarterback.

With the Detroit Lions finding themselves in that position, holding the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28. That hasn't deterred incumbent starting quarterback Jared Goff, who claims he has "no concern" if the Lions were to draft another quarterback.

The Lions have been linked to quarterback prospects Malik Willis of Liberty and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, with both quarterbacks visiting with the franchise earlier this week.

Goff acknowledges that "there is no way to control" the talks of the Lions potentially drafting another quarterback, and doesn't envision it having any effect on him as a player this coming season.

"What do I make of the talk? The talk is always just the talk. If it happens, great, I'll deal with it from there and be the best player I can be," Goff said. "If it doesn't, you guys probably won't talk about it again, so it's the way the media cycle works. Again, I trust those guys up top. They've expressed confidence in me, so I'm excited."

Goff has been a full-time starting quarterback for each of the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Lions. He helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, and two other playoff appearances in his tenure with the franchise.

He was 3-11 in his first season with the Lions in 2021, throwing for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

