Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: 'I don't care about draft criticism'

The Detroit Lions made one of the boldest selections of the 2023 NFL Draft, picking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. This came after Detroit traded back from No. 6 with the Arizona Cardinals. Four selections earlier, the Atlanta Falcons took Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8. Robinson and Gibbs became the highest running backs selected in the draft since 2018, when the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley at No. 2.

As for the narrative that NFL teams should refrain from taking a running back in the top half of the first round, Gibbs told ESPN Saturday that he isn't bothered by the noise.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion," Gibbs said. "I really don't care [about the criticism]."

The Lions held Gibbs out of rookie minicamp due to an ankle issue Friday as a precautionary measure, but he's expected to be "fine."

Gibbs, who was a player in both the run and pass game, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech (2020-21). Last season, his first with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs totaled 926 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. He also tallied 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Gibbs joins a new-look Lions running back room along with former Chicago Bears back David Montgomery, who was inked to a three-year, $18 million deal. The Lions lost Jamaal Williams to the New Orleans Saints in free agency and traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who Detroit selected with the No. 34 pick in the draft, is excited to see Gibbs on the field, saying he "can't wait to block for him [Gibbs] and just watch what he can do with the ball in his hands."

After selecting Gibbs, Detroit took Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18, LaPorta at No. 34, Alabama defensive back Brian Branch at No. 45 and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker at No. 68.

The Lions are looking to build on a nine-win season, their best win total since 2017.

