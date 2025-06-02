National Football League Lions C Frank Ragnow, 29, announces retirement after 7 seasons Published Jun. 2, 2025 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the Detroit Lions' top players and the NFL's best interior offensive linemen is calling it a career. Longtime Lions center Frank Ragnow has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons, he announced Monday.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.

"The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Ragnow, who turned 29 in May, has been one of the key reasons why the Lions have made their sudden turnaround from being one of the league's bottom dwellers to a Super Bowl contender in recent years. He was named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in 2024, earning a second-team All-Pro honor for the third time in his career as well.

In terms of advanced metrics, Ragnow graded out as Pro Football Focus' third-best center for the 2024 season. It credited him for allowing just two sacks and 21 pressures, including the postseason. Those numbers helped the Lions finish in the top 10 for the fewest sacks allowed for a third straight season, as Ragnow led an offensive line that's been widely regarded as one of the best in the league over the last few years.

Ragnow also didn't miss much time over the last three seasons, sitting out just four games over that period. However, he played with a partially torn pectoral muscle for much of the 2024 season. In 2023, Ragnow only missed one game after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus. He later suffered a sprained ankle and knee during the Lions' NFC Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season, but didn't miss a snap.

Prior to the 2022 season, Ragnow also dealt with a turf toe injury that cost him 13 games in 2021. He fractured his throat during a game in 2020 as well, playing the remainder of that tilt before missing two weeks.

Losing Ragnow this late in the offseason is obviously a blow for the Lions, especially as they have hopes to win the NFC North for a third straight year. Second-round rookie Tate Ratledge has taken snaps at the position during the team's offseason workouts, but he played guard during his time at Georgia. Veteran guard Graham Glasgow has also played the position in the past.

Ragnow is one of the few key pieces of the Lions' offense to depart this offseason as well. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, while right guard Kevin Zeitler left in free agency to sign a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

