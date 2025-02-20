National Football League Lions' Aidan Hutchinson: Myles Garrett and I 'would be deadly' together Published Feb. 20, 2025 3:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett wants the Cleveland Browns to trade him, and it's all about the present for the Detroit Lions.

Is Garrett a match?

Lions star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson sure thinks so.

"If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly, you know?" he said Wednesday. "I was talking to him, we were at the Honors, and we were just talking about what could be. And although it's probably unlikely, I think I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. But, yeah, our whole D-line would be totally elevated. Whew, that'd be a scary defensive line. We get along, too. I've seen him these last few years at different things.

"He texted me after I got hurt. It was just a cool thing, like, guys outside of your own team who reach out to you, so I think he's a good dude. If he does, great, but I don't know. We'll see, but that would be awesome."

Garrett, a four-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, totaled 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, an NFL-high 22 tackles for loss and 47 combined tackles last season. Garrett ranked second among edge players in overall grade (92.3) and pass rush grade (92.8) and 11th in run defense grade (78.4), according to Pro Football Focus.

Garrett has registered double-digit sacks in seven of his eight seasons in the league, which have been entirely spent with the Browns. He's already first in franchise history with 102.5 career sacks and 116 tackles for loss and tied for second with 20 career forced fumbles.

Where will Myles Garrett be traded to?

Coming off a season that saw Hutchinson log 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and earn a Pro Bowl nod, he totaled 7.5 sacks in 2024 before suffering a broken tibia and fibula five games into the season, which ultimately ended his season. Prior to the injury, Hutchinson ranked first among edge players in overall grade (94.9) and pass rush grade (95.0), per PFF.

Garrett and a healthy Hutchinson would form arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. The Lions, who went 15-2 and claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC before losing to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, were ravaged by injuries on defense last season, with Hutchinson, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and defensive backs Carlton Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu among the players to miss multiple games due to injury.

In all, Detroit's defense was fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (98.4 per game), seventh in points (20.1 per game), 20th in total yards (342.4 per game) and 30th in passing yards (244.0 per game) surrendered. The Lions lost their defensive coordinator of four years in Aaron Glenn, who left to become the new head coach of the New York Jets, and defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who left to become the new defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Garrett, 29, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $125 million deal.

