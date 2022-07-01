National Football League
Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match
National Football League

Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match

1 hour ago

Free-agent veteran NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition and will face off against each other live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 30.

Bell and Peterson will continue the tradition of retired professional athletes entering the boxing ring. Last December, longtime San Francisco 49ers RB Frank Gore fought an exhibition match against former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams.

Bell took to social media on Friday to share the news.

This will be the first time both former All-Pro running backs will be competing in a boxing ring, but since it's an exhibition, the fight won't officially mark their pro boxing debuts, per ESPN.

Peterson (6-1, 220) and Bell (6-1, 225) will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, a YouTube promoted event. 

The 37-year-old Peterson appeared in just four games last season, splitting time between Tennessee and Seattle while averaging 2.6 yards per carry. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Minnesota, where he was a four-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He won the 2012 MVP award after becoming the seventh player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He checks in at fifth on the NFL's career rushing yards list (14,918 yards).  

Bell, 30, finished last season with Tampa Bay and also averaged 2.6 yards per carry over eight games. Before bouncing around in recent seasons, he made three Pro Bowls in five seasons with Pittsburgh

Neither Bell nor Peterson are officially retired from the NFL. Peterson has stated previously that when he does hang up his cleats, he wants to do so as a Viking.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?
National Football League

Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?

14 hours ago
Bears' Justin Fields 'wants to take over' the NFL
Chicago Bears

Bears' Justin Fields 'wants to take over' the NFL

1 day ago
Eagles' Sanders: 'We feel unstoppable' ahead of new season
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Sanders: 'We feel unstoppable' ahead of new season

1 day ago
Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'
Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'

1 day ago
Brandon Staley facing pressure to elevate Chargers?
National Football League

Brandon Staley facing pressure to elevate Chargers?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes