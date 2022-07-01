National Football League Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Free-agent veteran NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition and will face off against each other live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 30.

Bell and Peterson will continue the tradition of retired professional athletes entering the boxing ring. Last December, longtime San Francisco 49ers RB Frank Gore fought an exhibition match against former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams.

Bell took to social media on Friday to share the news.

This will be the first time both former All-Pro running backs will be competing in a boxing ring, but since it's an exhibition, the fight won't officially mark their pro boxing debuts, per ESPN.

Peterson (6-1, 220) and Bell (6-1, 225) will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, a YouTube promoted event.

The 37-year-old Peterson appeared in just four games last season, splitting time between Tennessee and Seattle while averaging 2.6 yards per carry. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Minnesota, where he was a four-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He won the 2012 MVP award after becoming the seventh player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He checks in at fifth on the NFL's career rushing yards list (14,918 yards).

Bell, 30, finished last season with Tampa Bay and also averaged 2.6 yards per carry over eight games. Before bouncing around in recent seasons, he made three Pro Bowls in five seasons with Pittsburgh.

Neither Bell nor Peterson are officially retired from the NFL. Peterson has stated previously that when he does hang up his cleats, he wants to do so as a Viking.

