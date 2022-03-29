National Football League Adrian Peterson says he wants to retire as a Minnesota Viking 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Adrian Peterson is still rumbling away in the NFL.

The grizzled running back – who will likely be rewarded with a gold jacket at the end of his playing days – is heading into his 16th season as an NFL pro.

And though his playing days have yet to come to an end, when he does hang up his cleats, the free agent RB revealed he wants to do so as a Minnesota Viking.

"Who knows? It could possibly happen," Peterson said about a potential return to the Vikings.

"I’ve seen stranger things happen. But they’re set with [Dalvin Cook], he’s just a great talent," he added. "But when it’s time for me to retire, of course, I’ll be back in a purple uniform, for sure."

It's unlikely that Minnesota signs the 37-year-old for any other reason than to give him an earnest sendoff.

Peterson's latest NFL offering was anything but impressive.

He spent the 2021 season with two teams, first inking a deal with the Tennesee Titans in wake of Derrick Henry's untimely foot injury. He appeared in just three games for Tennessee, rushing for 82 yards on 27 carries (three yards per carry), and scoring two TDs.

The Titans waived Peterson in late November, and a week later, he joined Seattle's depleted backfield. There, he mustered just 16 yards on 11 totes in one game of action. He did manage to find the end zone once for Seattle, in what was a historic romp that placed him 10th all time in rushing touchdowns, tying him with Jim Brown. Peterson became the first player to score a TD for six different teams as well.

Despite his recent struggles, his prime Vikings tenure was absolutely unmatched.

A four-time First-Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Peterson racked up 11,747 yards and 97 TDs on the ground during his 10 years with the purple and gold. His best season came in 2012, in which he became the seventh running back ever to amass at least 2,000 rushing yards (he had 2,097). He posted a career-high six yards per carry and scored 12 rushing TDs in the MVP/OPOY season.

Peterson is also a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. His contract with Seattle expired when the team's season ended on Jan. 9.

