Lavonte David reportedly returning to Bucs for 12th season

The Buccaneers are re-signing Lavonte David to a one-year, $7 million guaranteed deal, according to several NFL media reports.

David, who ranks No. 15 on the Fox Sports Top NFL free agents list, has been with the Bucs since 2012 and is the longest-tenured member of the team. In his time, he has recorded 1,346 tackles, 30 sacks, 12 interceptions and 59 pass deflections while winning a Super Bowl and being named a First-Team All-Pro.

Tampa Bay selected David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

