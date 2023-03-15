National Football League
National Football League

Lavonte David reportedly returning to Bucs for 12th season

Published Mar. 15, 2023 3:09 p.m. EDT

The Buccaneers are re-signing Lavonte David to a one-year, $7 million guaranteed deal, according to several NFL media reports. 

David, who ranks No. 15 on the Fox Sports Top NFL free agents list, has been with the Bucs since 2012 and is the longest-tenured member of the team. In his time, he has recorded 1,346 tackles, 30 sacks, 12 interceptions and 59 pass deflections while winning a Super Bowl and being named a First-Team All-Pro.

Analysis from Fox Sports Top Free Agent Tracker:

quote

It's hard to imagine David, a routinely underrated linebacker and leader, anywhere else but Tampa. It's the only home he's known in his professional life after the Buccaneers drafted him in 2012 out of Nebraska. He may have just one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro nod to show for his time so far, but no other active player has more tackles since he came into the league (1,346 combined). David has shown scheme versatility in both 4-3 and 3-4 systems and could fit anywhere if he ends up being a cap casualty for Tampa Bay. His prior contract was two years for $25 million, but at age 33, his market value is now under $10 million a year. The Bucs, however, may not be able to afford even that.



Tampa Bay selected David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
