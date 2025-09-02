National Football League
Laser Show! Mike Pereira Explains Hawk-Eye Technology in the NFL
National Football League

Laser Show! Mike Pereira Explains Hawk-Eye Technology in the NFL

Updated Sep. 4, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET
Mike Pereira
Mike Pereira
NFL & College Football Rules Expert

Some of the best athletes on the field are going to be much less important this season with the introduction of Hawk-Eye technology to the NFL. That’s right, we’re talking about the chain gang.

The older guys trotting out on the field with the stakes and yard markers to make some of the biggest decisions in every NFL game will be less important this season. This season will see the introduction of new technology that will help measure the football and determine whether teams have achieved a first down.

Hawk-Eye technology has most notably been used in soccer and tennis. On the pitch, the technology has been used to determine whether a ball crossed the line and should be a goal. In tennis, the reviews are great.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will it work? Well, instead of the referee blowing a play dead and calling for a measurement, there will be lasers all over the field that will be able to determine whether the offense achieved a first down much quicker than that process.

The reveal of whether the first down was achieved will be shown on the scoreboard for everyone in the stadium to find out the result at the same time. The reaction will be great and should be a good addition to the game.

One key here is that the referees’ job is just to place the ball and then let the technology take over. Their placement of the ball, though, will not be adjusted. All we’re going to get is a yes or no answer to whether a first down was achieved by the offensive team. The ball will not be moved.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes