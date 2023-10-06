National Football League Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers: Prediction, odds, picks Updated Oct. 6, 2023 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Having dropped three in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) will take on the Green Bay Packers (2-2). Despite that, the Raiders are slim favorites (-1).

The Raiders lost to Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in their Week 4 tilt, while the Packers were defeated 34-20 by the Detroit Lions.

Here's everything you need to know about for the matchup between the Packers and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Sam Panayotovich.

Raiders vs. Packers Odds & Betting Lines

Raiders vs Packers Betting Information updated as of October 5, 2023, 6:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Raiders -1 -105 -115 45 -108 -112

Raiders vs. Packers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1)

Pick OU: Under (45)

Prediction: Las Vegas 23 - Green Bay 22

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

The last time we saw the Packers, they were getting buzz sawed on Thursday Night Football against the first-place Detroit Lions.

What a time to be alive.

Green Bay went right down the field on its opening drive for a quick field goal, then Detroit laid the hammer with 27 straight points. It was rather alarming how the Packers wound up getting gashed for 200+ yards on the ground.

That said, the Raiders aren’t the Lions.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is already banged up, and he remains in concussion protocol after missing Week 4’s tilt against the Chargers. So there’s a chance rookie Aidan O’Connell starts for the second straight week. Either way, I’ll take the rested and more invested Packers to bounce back.

Go Pack Go.

PICK: Packers (+1) to lose by fewer than 1 point (or win outright)

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Green Bay

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Paradise, Nevada

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head meetings, Green Bay has won against Las Vegas five times.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Green Bay has put up 197 points, while Las Vegas has tallied 74.

Las Vegas Betting Info

This year Las Vegas has one win against the spread.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Las Vegas games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Raiders have been moneyline favorites one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -112 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 52.8%.

Raiders Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 216.5 (866) 15 Rush yards 65.3 (261) 32 Points scored 15.5 (62) 25 Pass yards against 202.8 (811) 13 Rush yards against 134.3 (537) 26 Points allowed 25.3 (101) 24

Las Vegas' Key Players

Offense

Davante Adams' 397 receiving yards this season (eighth in the NFL) have come from 33 receptions (third in the NFL) on 50 targets. He's averaging 8.3 catches and 99.3 yards per game, with three receiving touchdowns (third in the NFL).

Jimmy Garoppolo has 709 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions this year. He has completed 68.1% of his attempts, averaging 236.3 yards per game and 7.5 per attempt.

Josh Jacobs ' output on the ground this season includes 166 yards and one TD. He is averaging 41.5 yards per game and 2.7 per attempt (43rd in the NFL).

Jacobs has 18 receptions on 25 targets for 173 yards, though he has not scored a receiving touchdown.

Jakobi Meyers has 18 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 26 times in the air attack, and averages six receptions and 66.3 yards through three games played.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Maxx Crosby has 23 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks in 2023.

Divine Deablo has 30 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

This season, Robert Spillane has put up one sack (second on the Raiders) as well as two TFL and 33 tackles.

This season, Nate Hobbs has 25 tackles and two TFL. He's third on the Raiders in tackles.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay has covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-1-0).

This season, the Packers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Games involving Green Bay have hit the over on three occasions this season.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

Green Bay has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of -108 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Packers have a 51.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 206.3 (825) 19 Rush yards 74.5 (298) 30 Points scored 25 (100) 10 Pass yards against 197.3 (789) 11 Rush yards against 155.3 (621) 30 Points allowed 24 (96) 20

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

In four games played this year, Jordan Love has racked up 901 passing yards, while throwing eight touchdowns (fifth in the NFL) against three interceptions and completing 56.1% of his passes.

On the ground, Love has added two rushing touchdowns and 72 rushing yards (second on the Packers).

Romeo Doubs has 224 receiving yards and three touchdowns (third in the NFL) on 20 receptions, while being targeted 33 times.

This season, Jayden Reed has caught 12 passes for 203 receiving yards with two touchdowns through the air. He has been targeted 25 total times and is averaging three receptions per game in four games played.

Aaron Jones has scored one touchdown on the ground, while running for 59 total yards (4.2 per attempt and 29.5 per game).

Jones has added three catches (1.5 per game) for 82 yards (41 per game) and one receiving touchdown. He has been on the receiving end of six targets.

Defense

Quay Walker has put up two TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception through four games in 2023.

Rudy Ford has 26 tackles and one interception through four games.

Rasul Douglas has 18 tackles, one TFL, and one interception in the 2023 season. He is fifth on the Packers in tackles.

Darnell Savage Jr. has one TFL and 28 tackles.

