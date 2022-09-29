National Football League Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts highlight NFL Players of the Month 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first edition of the NFL 's Players of the Month has arrived!

Let's take a look at which players made off with the hardware through the first three weeks of the season.

AFC Offensive Player of the Month: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson has been untouchable through the first three weeks of the NFL season, racking up a league-leading 10 touchdown passes and 12 total scores for the Ravens (2-1).

What's more, the 25-year-old signal-caller boasts 749 yards passing and just two interceptions on 56-of-88 attempts headed into Week 4. Jackson, who rushed for at least 100 yards for the 11th time in his career earlier this month — breaking a tie with Michael Vick — has also added 243 yards rushing and two TD runs on the season thus far.

AFC Defensive Player of the Month: LB Melvin Ingram , Miami Dolphins

The undefeated Dolphins have benefited greatly from free-agent pickup Ingram, who has totaled two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass defended and two fumble recoveries — including a fumble recovery for a score — through the first month of the season.

NFC Offensive Player of the Month: QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts has seven total touchdowns — four passing, three rushing — on the season for the undefeated Eagles. He has thrown for an NFC-high 916 yards on 66-of-98 passing with just one interception and a conference-best 106.5 QB rating. What's more, Hurts has added 167 yards on the ground.

NFC Defensive Player of the Month: LB Devin White , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers' defense has been clicking on all cylinders so far this season, thanks in large part to White. He's racked up 24 tackles (eight per game) so far this season, with three sacks, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble for Tampa Bay (2-1).

Special teams: AFC, NFC Special Teams Players of the Month: P Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs and P Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco 49ers

Chiefs punter Townsend's 55.6 yards per punt and 49.6 average net yards per punt lead the AFC through three weeks. Townsend has also put five of his 11 punts inside the 20-yard line. On the other side, Wishnowsky, who is averaging 46.8 yards per punt with a net of 43.3, is tied with Townsend for the longest punt of the season (74 yards). The 49ers punter has placed eight of his 13 punts inside the 20 and six punts inside the 10-yard line.

