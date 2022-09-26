National Football League
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
2 hours ago

Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time.

The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.

Jackson's brilliance is accelerating speculation surrounding his future with Baltimore. Jackson is in the final year of a four-year, $9.47 million contract and was unable to agree with his front office on a new deal during the offseason. 

And although he said he didn't want to reopen discussions during the season, his recent play could force the Ravens to revisit his contract sooner rather than later.

According to "Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe, they should've given Jackson the money he wanted in the first place.

"They should've just went ahead and bit the bullet to begin with," Sharpe said Monday.

" … Yesterday's price is not today's price, Ravens. What you thought you were going to have to pay him, you're going to have to pay him more. … They're going to have to fully guarantee $300 million. Give him credit, the man went into the lab, and he's gotten better throwing the football."

"Undisputed" host Skip Bayless couldn't conceive that Baltimore hadn't already pondered their potential wrongdoings.

"I believe what happened late last night is [owner] Steve Bisciotti, [GM] Eric DeCosta,[coach] John Harbaugh had a conference call talking about this young man," Bayless said.

"[Jackson] is all-time extraordinary. He's now 10 TDs to two INTs, and what he's doing with the rush is ridiculous, preposterous. … He's getting better and better throwing the ball.

"I believe they sat back yesterday last night and said … 'If you're going to keep running for 107, the odds are, you're going to get banged up at some point.' Last year he did get banged up down the stretch. And once he gets banged up, they're done."

Jackson's performance might be motivated by wanting to prove to the Ravens that they made a mistake, and the team might be OK with that reasoning, Bayless said.

"Steve Bisciotti is thinking, ‘He’s on an MVP mission to stick it down my throat.' … Maybe we can get a Super Bowl out of this. Maybe we should keep him on his mission', which would be their reason not to pay him."

