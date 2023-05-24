National Football League
Lamar Jackson attends voluntary practice with Ravens after skipping it last year
Lamar Jackson attends voluntary practice with Ravens after skipping it last year

Updated May. 24, 2023 4:18 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson practiced with the Baltimore Ravens during their voluntary session Wednesday.

Jackson was also scheduled to speak afterward. The star quarterback agreed to a $260 million, five-year deal with the Ravens late last month.

Jackson skipped this part of Baltimore's offseason work last year, although he attended the mandatory camps. His earlier arrival this year comes as the Ravens prepare for the season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers was at practice as well, along with wideout Rashod Bateman, who is returning from a foot injury that limited him to six games last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

