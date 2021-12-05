National Football League Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to strengthen the Arizona Cardinals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Life has been good for the Arizona Cardinals this season, as they entered Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears with the NFL's best record (9-2).

They pushed that record to 10-2 after securing a 33-22 win in Chicago Sunday, but the results were almost secondary to the reinforcements that arrived on the scene.

The Cardinals saw their dynamic duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return to the field for the first time since their 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28.

Neither player dominated statistically in the win — Murray completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Hopkins recorded just two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown — but the mere availability of both was a welcomed sight for a team that is in position to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Cardinals currently hold a one-game lead over the Packers for the best record in the conference.

Shannon Spake caught up with Kyler Murray after the Arizona Cardinals beat the Chicago Bears.

In the eight games Murray played before suffering a knee injury against the Packers, he looked the part of an MVP frontrunner, with 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air.

And in his eight games before his hamstring issues, Hopkins had accumulated 45 catches for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cardinals did a solid job of holding down the fort without their Pro Bowl duo, winning two of the three games, with the wins coming by a combined 24 points.

But as the calendar hits December and the playoff picture comes into focus, it's imperative that the Cardinals not only get Murray and Hopkins healthy but also in a rhythm heading into January.

And the return of Murray and Hopkins couldn't have come at a better time, with the Cardinals still having playoff hopefuls such as the Rams, Cowboys and Colts remaining in their final five games. Those teams have a combined record of 21-14.

There is strength in numbers, and Murray and Hopkins are two players who will be crucial factors as the Cardinals attempt to prove they are the class of the NFC.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.