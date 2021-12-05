National Football League
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to strengthen the Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to strengthen the Arizona Cardinals
National Football League

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins return to strengthen the Arizona Cardinals

3 hours ago

Life has been good for the Arizona Cardinals this season, as they entered Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears with the NFL's best record (9-2).

They pushed that record to 10-2 after securing a 33-22 win in Chicago Sunday, but the results were almost secondary to the reinforcements that arrived on the scene.

The Cardinals saw their dynamic duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins return to the field for the first time since their 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28.

Neither player dominated statistically in the win — Murray completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Hopkins recorded just two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown — but the mere availability of both was a welcomed sight for a team that is in position to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Cardinals currently hold a one-game lead over the Packers for the best record in the conference.

'I'm blessed with a great group of guys' — Kyler Murray on win vs. Bears
Shannon Spake caught up with Kyler Murray after the Arizona Cardinals beat the Chicago Bears.

In the eight games Murray played before suffering a knee injury against the Packers, he looked the part of an MVP frontrunner, with 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air.

And in his eight games before his hamstring issues, Hopkins had accumulated 45 catches for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cardinals did a solid job of holding down the fort without their Pro Bowl duo, winning two of the three games, with the wins coming by a combined 24 points.

But as the calendar hits December and the playoff picture comes into focus, it's imperative that the Cardinals not only get Murray and Hopkins healthy but also in a rhythm heading into January.

And the return of Murray and Hopkins couldn't have come at a better time, with the Cardinals still having playoff hopefuls such as the Rams, Cowboys and Colts remaining in their final five games. Those teams have a combined record of 21-14.

There is strength in numbers, and Murray and Hopkins are two players who will be crucial factors as the Cardinals attempt to prove they are the class of the NFC.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Seahawks Edge Niners In Wild One
National Football League

Seahawks Edge Niners In Wild One

Seahawks Edge Niners In Wild One
The clash between the Seahawks and the Niners had a little bit of everything, on offense, defense and even special teams.
28 mins ago
NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 13, from the final results to the point spreads.
2 hours ago
NFL Top Plays: Week 13
National Football League

NFL Top Plays: Week 13

NFL Top Plays: Week 13
The Steelers and Seahawks both won thrillers. Last up, the Chiefs battle the Broncos on Sunday night. Here are the top plays.
2 hours ago
Goff, Lions Get First Win
Detroit Lions

Goff, Lions Get First Win

Goff, Lions Get First Win
The Lions got their first win of the season, edging the Vikings as time expired in an epic finish for Jared Goff & Co.
4 hours ago
How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
National Football League

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
Check out the NFL odds on Giants vs. Dolphins, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes