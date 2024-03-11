Kirk Cousins will reportedly test free agency, meet with Falcons
Kirk Cousins is set to hit free agency again.
The veteran quarterback and the Minnesota Vikings failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of the start of Monday's legal tampering period, allowing Cousins to become a free agent, The Athletic reported. Once the legal tampering window opens, Cousins plans to meet with the Atlanta Falcons, The Athletic added in its report.
This will mark the second time that Cousins will hit free agency in his career, a rarity for an established starting quarterback. He signed a three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed deal to join the Vikings in 2018 and has signed multiple extensions since then. However, Cousins' latest extension in 2022 allowed his contract to void at the start of the 2024 league year if both sides failed to agree to a new deal by then.
If the Vikings don't sign Cousins to a new deal by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, they'll receive a $28.5 million dead cap charge.
The Falcons, meanwhile, have been linked to Cousins in recent weeks. Atlanta is making Cousins its top priority in its search for a quarterback, ESPN reported earlier in March. As rumors continue to swirl around the Falcons' pursuit of Cousins, they've become one of the betting favorites to land the quarterback.
If Cousins opts to sign with Atlanta, he'd join a Falcons team that has a few skill position players who were first-round picks in recent years. They used top-10 picks on running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts in each of the last three years, potentially giving Cousins enticing offensive weapons.
Cousins would also play for another Sean McVay disciple as the Falcons hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their head coach this offseason. They also tabbed Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator.
Cousins, who'll turn 36 in August, arguably played some of the most impressive football of his career since Kevin O'Connell became the Vikings' head coach in 2022. He threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2022, leading the Vikings to a division title and earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod. He threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear.
