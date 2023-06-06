National Football League Kevin Byard, after skipping OTAs, makes presence felt at Titans' minicamp Updated Jun. 6, 2023 8:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During a team period late in Titans practice on Tuesday, safety Kevin Byard made a big pass breakup over the middle, a Ryan Tannehill throw intended for tight end Chig Okonkwo. He flashed his world-class instincts, breaking on the ball quickly to make the play. Byard made the "incomplete" gesture toward the defense's sideline, which erupted into cheers and hollering, the loudest of the day.

Earlier in practice, he made his presence felt too. He made a third-down stop against rookie running back Tyjae Spears on a pass play — one that undoubtedly would've been a big collision had live contact been permitted. Cheers were audible for that, too.

On hand was the Byard the Titans have grown to love over the years, leading a unit that bested the offense most of the day.

"He came in and you would've thought he was here the whole time," linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said, "So that was good to see."

After skipping organized team activities, Byard participated in his first offseason practice Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

A veteran missing OTAs is typically non-news — they're voluntary, after all — but this was Byard missing OTAs. He rarely misses practice time, offseason or not. His absence felt particularly jarring with Tennessee's other primary leaders all in attendance (Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons).

That absence, of course, followed the Titans asking him to take a pay cut earlier this offseason, which he declined. He feels his play hasn't dictated it. And he's right. Entering his age-30 season, Byard is still one of football's best safeties, a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. He hasn't missed a game since entering the NFL in 2016.

But Tennessee, under new general manager Ran Carthon, has needed to cut costs this offseason. Byard, slated to make $13.6 million in base salary in 2023, carries a cap hit of $19.623 million for the upcoming season, second-highest on the team and the highest among all safeties in the NFL.

It's possible that the team's request played a role in Byard's decision to stay away from the team in the voluntary portion of the offseason. It's unclear where his relationship stands with the franchise. Byard did not speak with reporters after Tuesday's practice.

But it was clear Tuesday he hasn't lost a step, even if he's had to play a little catch-up with the rest of the defense.

"He looked like everyone else," coach Mike Vrabel said. "He looked like he knew what he was supposed to be doing, looked like he was in good shape."

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who signed with the Titans in free agency after spending his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, practiced with Byard for the first time Tuesday.

He saw a difference in Tuesday's practice compared to the last few weeks.

"I notice that guys follow him," Murphy-Bunting told FOX Sports. "He's a leader. And not just a leader by choice, but a leader by wanting to. He comes in. He speaks highly of everyone around him. He speaks highly of the coaching staff, the scheme and things like that. He's just very vocal in the sense of wanting to be on the same page with guys on the field. Whether it's communicating certain techniques or plays, he's always just talking and trying to make a play on the ball."

Al-Shaair, also new to the Titans this year, felt Byard's presence.

"A breath of fresh air," said Al-Shaair, who signed with Tennessee in free agency after four years in San Francisco. "Obviously, a guy who has a ton of experience in the league. … It's really good to have him in the building. I got to meet him at a function he had earlier in the (offseason). I want to say like a month ago when I first got here. So it was good to talk to him again, good to see him in the building today. Everybody was happy to see him.

"Communication-wise, obviously, you see it as a great player," Al-Shaair continued. "(Byard) made the PBU (against Okonkwo). But even just every play other than that. Communicating. Lining up. He was gone, but you could tell he's been taking care of himself.

"He's a pro all the way through and through."

