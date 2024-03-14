National Football League Kendall Fuller reportedly agrees to two-year, $16.5M deal with Dolphins Published Mar. 14, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cornerback Kendall Fuller has agreed to sign a two-year, $16.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN reported Thursday.

Fuller spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders, who originally drafted him in 2016 and then traded him to Kansas City, where he played from 2018-19. This past season, Fuller totaled two interceptions, nine passes defended, two combined recoveries and 79 combined tackles for Washington.

Fuller, 29, has totaled multiple interceptions in five of his eight seasons in the NFL, and now joins a Miami cornerback room that includes three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.

The Dolphins recently lost defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who reportedly signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. On the other hand, Miami agreed to deals with linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Shaquil Barrett and defensive back Jordan Poyer.

The Dolphins are coming off an 11-6 season in which they were eliminated by the Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round.

