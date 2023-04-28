National Football League
Keion White showed zero emotion when being drafted by Patriots
Published Apr. 28, 2023 9:22 p.m. ET

Most NFL Draft prospects are visibly overcome with emotion when they hear their name called and officially achieve their dream of becoming a professional football player. 

Keion White is not one of those guys.

The Georgia Tech edge rusher had to wait longer than many anticipated until he heard his name called near the beginning of the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, at No. 46 overall by the New England Patriots

And whatever happiness White felt, he hid it very, very well.

In fairness to White, he was one of four invitees to the draft's green room in Kansas City, along with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr. and — most notably — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who did not get selected in the first round. White, Porter and Levis left Kansas City after the first round of the draft, understandably disappointed.

And if there's one person in the NFL who can understand White being absolutely emotionless in such a significant moment, it's Bill Belichick — White's new head coach. If anything, White probably earned even more fondness from Belichick by being so stoic.

