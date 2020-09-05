National Football League Chargers Lock Down Allen 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen might be one of the most difficult players in the NFL to lock up, but the Los Angeles Chargers had no such problem.

After being named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, the Chargers rewarded their star wide receiver with an extension on Saturday, and Allen took to Instagram to show his appreciation.

Allen was a third round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers and his stint with the franchise has been one filled with ups and downs.

After a rookie season that saw him record 71 catches, 1,046 yards and 8 touchdowns, injuries affected Allen's production over the next three seasons.

A kidney injury kept Allen out of 8 games in 2015, and a torn ACL sidelined him for 15 games in 2016.

However, the last three seasons have signaled a return to prominence for Allen, who has recorded three consecutive seasons of at least 1,196 yards receiving, including a career high 1,393 in 2017.

In addition, Allen has tallied at least 100 receptions in two of the last three seasons.

Even with his injury woes, Allen has managed to still become one of the most prolific receivers in Chargers history.

He ranks fifth in franchise history in receptions (524), sixth in yards (6,405), and 10th in touchdowns (34), while only playing in 86 out of 112 possible games over his 7-year career.

He now only trails Atlanta's Julio Jones in terms of the league's highest-paid receivers.

Allen's dominant 3-year stretch has landed him on the NFL Top 100 players list for three straight years, voted on by his peers.

He checked in at No. 77 on this year's list.

