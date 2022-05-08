National Football League
Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to wear No. 5, but it could cost him Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to wear No. 5, but it could cost him
National Football League

Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to wear No. 5, but it could cost him

53 mins ago

Kayvon Thibodeaux might be No. 1 in the hearts of New York Giants fans, but the first-round draft pick appears to really have his sights set on No. 5.

And that's not just because the defensive end was the No. 5 overall picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Oregon star wore No. 5 for the Ducks, and he'd like to continue with it in the pros.

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux among top impact rookies

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux among top impact rookies
Bucky Brooks breaks down the top five impact rookies for the upcoming season of the NFL. The list includes Kayvon Thibodeaux from the New York Giants, Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers, Chris Olave from the New Orleans Saints, Christian Watson from the Green Bay Packers and James Cook from the Buffalo Bills.

But there is a problem: No. 5 is already worn by Giants kicker Graham Gano, and he's apparently not keen on giving it up.

The Giants are set to have a rookie minicamp next weekend, and the team recently assigned numbers to every member of its draft class — except one.

Thibodeaux and Gano are working to negotiate a fair price for the kicker to hand over the number, and the whole thing seems to be amicable.

"Just know, this is real. We're talking real numbers," Thibodeaux said. "When you tell somebody 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeroes behind it. It's a lot different now. He's a great guy. We're obviously going to build a relationship and we're going to talk about it."

The "250" apparently refers to $250,000. If that is indeed Gano's asking price, it's a steep one.

In fact, safety Jabrill Peppers — now with the New England Patriots — attempted to negotiate with Gano for No. 5 last season, without success. Peppers ended up wearing No. 21.

"Yeah, yeah, way too high," Peppers said at the time. "I tried but he’s not budging. You know, I’m thinking about hanging it up. I still probably got a month to try to see what I can do, try to swing him my way. But at the moment, it’s not looking too good."

If Gano can't be convinced to lower his asking price, Thibodeaux might just go with 55.

"It's doesn't sound as good as five but ... the number don't make the player," Thibodeaux said, "the player makes the number."

He could also wait and revisit the whole thing down the line — Gano is under contract through the 2023 season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Kayvon Thibodeaux Kayvon Thibodeaux
share story
Patrick Mahomes, Alex Smith showed how to handle QB transition
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes, Alex Smith showed how to handle QB transition

3 hours ago
Can Minnesota Vikings revive a defense that struggled in 2021?
National Football League

Can Minnesota Vikings revive a defense that struggled in 2021?

1 day ago
Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys Los Angeles mall
National Football League

Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys Los Angeles mall

1 day ago
Jameson Williams 'looking forward' to being a Detroit Lion
National Football League

Jameson Williams 'looking forward' to being a Detroit Lion

1 day ago
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons earn top NFC South mark
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons earn top NFC South mark

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes