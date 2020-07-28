National Football League Kansas City Royalty 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Three weeks after signing a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs worth up to $503 million – the largest contract in the history of North American sports – Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is further investing in the city he calls home.

On Tuesday, Mahomes became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, making him the youngest owner in sports history.

The Royals issued a press release detailing Mahomes' involvement with the franchise on Tuesday morning.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

Mahomes also expressed his excitement to be involed with the Royals franchise.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a press release. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and was the NFL's regular season MVP in 2018, but his roots are in baseball. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in the MLB for 11 seasons, playing for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mahomes played baseball growing up and played baseball, football and basketball at the high school level before attending Texas Tech.

In a story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Derrick Jones – Mahomes' high school baseball coach at Whitehouse High School – called Mahomes an "unbelievable athlete."

“He is also really smart. It’s like having another coach on the field, and you can’t replace that. It’s hard to find guys that know the game as much as he does, whether it was baseball, football or basketball.”

While at Texas Tech, he would play on the baseball team his freshman and sophomore seasons, serving as a relief pitcher.

