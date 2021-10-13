National Football League Kansas City Chiefs tumble down Nick Wright's Week 6 NFL tiers ... for now 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time this season, the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are not at the top of Nick Wright 's NFL tiers.

Alone at the top as the favorites a week ago, the Chiefs are now looking up at eight teams heading unto Week 6, after starting the season 2-3.

"What have I always said? Dripping in integrity," Wright said. "That applies not just to me, but The Committee, which I am the founding chairman of."

Here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

DON'T REALLY MATTER RIGHT NOW: Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions | Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts | Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings | Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears

Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings +5000

Wright's thoughts: "Row three ... all of those teams have a bit of a heartbeat but they're not any good. ... Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Bears ... They're alive, but they are hanging on the precipice. They are a bad two weeks away from their seasons being essentially over."

FATALLY FLAWED: New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +3000

Wright's thoughts: "[They all] do some things really well. But the Saints have Jameis [Winston] at quarterback. The Bengals have Zac Taylor as coach. And the Titans have their defense as their defense. Fatally flawed. Can't win a playoff game."

QB QUESTION: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Browns+1500

Wright's thoughts: "This one hurt my heart. ... Those are good teams, but if we're being honest – whether because of injury or, at times, ineffectiveness – they have quarterback questions."

FUTURE FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs+750

Wright's thoughts: "Not current favorites, but future favorites. ... They might be 2-3 right now, my friends, but that will not last long. ... They're going to start rolling! Rolling, rolling, rolling! But for now, due to integrity, we must have them where they are. They are not currently one of the seven best teams in football."

WOW FACTOR: Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +550

Wright's thoughts: "All of them have the ability to make you stop where you're at [and say], 'Oh my god, did you see what they did?' So, why aren't they higher? For the Cardinals, I can't really get over the fact that against Minnesota they needed a missed field goal. ... The Bills, Week 1 against Pittsburgh is sticking out like a sore thumb. Tampa ... we know you can annihilate terrible teams, but I just ehh. Ravens, you need a 66-yarder to beat the Lions."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Rams +900

Wright's thoughts: "Three teams there. We couldn't separate them. Packers [are] rolling. Feeling great. Chargers, best team in the AFC. ... The Rams, settling themselves – short week, go to Seattle, get a big win after your one loss of the year – getting back to where they were."

CURRENT FAVORITES: Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +1400

Wright's thoughts: "I couldn't believe it myself. ... What do the Cowboys not do well? Other than employ Mike McCarthy, they seemingly do everything well. ... Right now, when you crunch the numbers, plus the eye test, plus The Committee's secret ballot, it spits out the Cowboys as the current favorites."

For Wright's full breakdown, along with reaction from Chris Broussard , check out the video below:

It's time to see what Nick Wright's tiers look like after his Kansas City Chiefs suffered a big loss to their AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Watch as Nick reveals the standings of each NFL team as we head into Week 6 of the season.

