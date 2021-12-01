National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs slip down, Arizona Cardinals climb in Nick Wright's NFL tiers

1 hour ago

The jostling for position in Nick Wright's NFL tiers never stops.

Although the "First Things First" host's name is on them, he relies on a group called "The Committee" to determine the final placement for each of the league's 32 teams.

"This was a momentous day for The Committee, and we'll explain why in moments," he said.

With Week 12 in the books, Nick Wright ranks all 32 teams in the NFL. Plus, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes make their amendments to the list.

Heading into Week 13, here is how Wright and "The Committee" stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans | Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Chicago Bears | New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons

Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +10000

Wright's thoughts: "Look at the sad Seattle Seahawks right next to the Jets. I get it, Washington Football Team — if the playoffs started today, you'd be in. Don't care. You're not going to actually be in when it counts."

AFC CHUM: Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +2200

Wright's thoughts: "Do you know what chum is? You put chum in the waters, and it gets eaten up by the bigger fish. The Titans and maybe one other of these teams will make the playoffs ... but they will be annihilated in their first playoff game."

UPSET ALERT: Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +4000, 49ers +4000

Wright's thoughts: "These teams might not make the playoffs. But if they do, they absolutely could upset someone. ... Those are dangerous teams, but we don't know if they are going to make it."

A YEAR TOO SOON: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers

Best Super Bowl odds: Bengals +3000, Chargers +3000

Wright's thoughts: "I like these two teams a lot. But it is impossible for me to believe that a team whose coach and quarterback have never been in the playoffs are going to go on a deep playoff run."

FALSE HOPE: Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +800

Wright's thoughts: "This is three fan bases that really, truly believe — you can put them on a polygraph this morning — 'Oh, we can absolutely make the Super Bowl.' But unless there is a conference realignment between now and January that sends the Chiefs out of the AFC, they can't."

NOVEMBER NOSEDIVE: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +1200, Rams +1200

Wright's thoughts: "One has lost three in a row. One has lost three of four. ... With that said, The Committee, unlike other supercilious power rankings, is not prisoner of the moment. We look at a whole body of work. They did enough the first couple months to maintain a relatively respectable ranking."

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH: Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +500

Wright's thoughts: "I don't know which of these two teams is better. I have a sneaking suspicion we're going to get to find out in the conference championship game this year."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +700

Wright's thoughts: "There are small concerns ... and we'll find out after the bye: How healthy is Travis Kelce? Still putting up great numbers, but doesn't quite seem to be the same guy."

FAVORITES: Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +800

Wright's thoughts: "I am very disappointed to say: The Committee watched the show last week and decided Chris Broussard beat me in an argument. ... Because of the strength of Broussard's argument, we have downgraded the Chiefs. ... Cardinals have the better record. They're winning without Kyler Murray."

