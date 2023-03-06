National Football League Kansas City Chiefs not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr. Published Mar. 6, 2023 3:57 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs will not place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, according to NFL reports.

The two sides will have until next Monday to work out a contract before Brown can begin negotiating terms.

The Chiefs have 23 free agents including Brown. Brown played last season on a franchise tag and was projected by Spotrac for a market value of 22.4 million annually. The Chiefs were expected to have $11 million in cap space. KC will need to make some financial decisions, including potentially restructuring All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones' contract.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Brown in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, making him the ninth offensive tackle drafted in 2018. In his time with the Ravens from 2018-2020, Brown signed a four-year contract with the Ravens, appearing in all 16 games and starting 10 games including a wildcard loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie season. He was named to two Pro Bowls with the Ravens.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use their franchise tag.

