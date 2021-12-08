National Football League Kansas City Chiefs knock Arizona Cardinals off top spot in Nick Wright's NFL tiers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The back-and-forth battle between the AFC and NFC superpowers atop Nick Wright 's latest NFL tiers continues.

After the NFC held the summit a week ago, the AFC snatched it back ahead of Week 14 by the slimmest of margins in a vote held by Wright and "The Committee."

It's Week 14, and Nick Wright is here with his updated NFL Tiers.

Furthermore, Wright & Co. decided the Houston Texans no longer have a spot on the pyramid after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Heading into Week 14, here is how the "First Things First" host and "The Committee" stacked up all 31 playoff-eligible teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets | New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints | Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings

Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings +10000

Wright's thoughts: "I wanted to drop the Vikings even further after that abomination of a final defensive possession against the Lions, but that's as far as we could drop them."

JUST LET US IN!: Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles

Best Super Bowl odds: 49ers +5000

Wright's thoughts: "Banging on the door! Let us in! These teams would be thrilled just to make the playoffs. By the way, what a disaster for the Browns and Niners to be in the thrilled-just-to-make-the-playoffs tier, but that's where they're at."

FIRST-ROUND EXIT: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +1000

Wright's thoughts: "These teams, I think, can/should/will make the playoffs, but they [are] drawing dead to win a playoff game. Sorry, Buffalo –– what you did Monday night was an embarrassment."

DANGEROUS GAME: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts

Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2200

Wright's thoughts: "Upside [is] high. Now, is it high enough to win three straight playoff games? It is not. ... They'd be dangerous in the first round, but that's about as far as they go."

FATAL FLAW: New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Patriots +750

Wright's thoughts: "[The Patriots] can't win with that quarterback. [The Cowboys] can't win with that coach. [The Rams] can't win with that quarterback. ... Those teams, they all have four losses. They all are good, far-from-great teams."

RATINGS BONANZA: Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +500

Wright's thoughts: "Last year's NFC Championship Game [and] what I believe is going to be this year's NFC Championship Game. ... You have the two most reliable quarterbacks in the NFC. ... I think we are getting it again."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +750

Wright's thoughts: "By a seven-to-six vote, 'The Committee' flip-flopped the top two! ... You might say: 'Why?' Well, it's quite simple. The Cardinals played a bad team in Chicago, won by 11, threw for 120 yards. [Andy] Dalton threw four picks to give the game away."

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +650

Wright's thoughts: "The Chiefs, literally, it's beating a dead horse now when they play the Denver Broncos. ... It was 22-3 with six minutes left. They have the best defense in football over the last two months. They are the favorites once again."

