Kansas City Chiefs have company atop Nick Wright's Week 18 NFL Tiers

3 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have sat atop Nick Wright's NFL tiers for weeks — but heading into Week 18, they have company.

With the final week of the regular season set to commence, Nick Wright and "The Committee" have decided to place one NFC contender on the same playing field as the Chiefs.

Wright explained where each playoff hopeful and contender stands heading into Week 18 during his Wednesday breakdown on "First Things First." 

Nick Wright unveils his NFL Tiers ahead of Week 18

Who will join Kansas City at the top?

PRINT THE T-SHIRTS: Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +5500

Wright's thoughts: "These teams are alive. One of them has actually already made the playoffs. Print the t-shirts, because that is as good as it is going to get. The Eagles are in, the Raiders and Saints might get in, the Ravens and Steelers won't. Your greatest accomplishment this year will be making the playoffs."

PARKING GARAGE: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +1100

Wright's thoughts: "What do all parking garages have in common? Low ceilings. Why are the Patriots there? Have you seen their point differential? Fun fact about the Patriots: Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, Browns, Jaguars, those five teams — they have outscored them by 180 points. The rest of their schedule, they have been outscored by four points. I don't think you're going to be playing any of those teams in the playoffs."

POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: Bengals +2000

Wright's thoughts: "The key here is the word ‘potential’ — potential for these playoffs to be dangerous and massive potential for years forward. All three of these teams have good, or great, young quarterbacks. But none of them have any playoff experience. So yes, they could, with the right matchup, make a little noise in these playoffs. They have the potential for that, but this is really more about long-term potential."

MID-SEASON CHAMPS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +750

Wright's thoughts: "All three of these teams, midway point of the season they are 6-1 or they're 7-0. They're feeling great. They're saying, ‘Who are we playing in the conference championship game?’ Since then, injuries, injuries, injuries. Coaching issues for the Cowboys, coaching issues for the Cardinals. Some questions about how much can the Bucs withstand those injuries. Is Zeke healthy? You just lost Michael Gallup. The Cardinals without Deandre Hopkins, Kyler a little banged up."

MAGIC MOUNTAIN: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +800

Wright's thoughts: "Josh Allen, this week, had the worst game of his career. Matthew Stafford has thrown five picks in the last two weeks, but the Rams have gotten over it. These two teams are very good, but because of the up-and-down nature of their quarterbacks, it's hard to fully trust them."

TRULY TERRIFYING: Vacant

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Vacant

CO-FAVORITES: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Packers +375

Wright's thoughts: "You know what ‘The Committee’ is saying? Here is your Super Bowl, that's what ‘The Committee’ is saying. ‘The Committee' is saying that we will go through the charade of these NFL playoffs, but we know what the Super Bowl is."

