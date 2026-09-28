Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reportedly Avoids Long-Term Damage on Ankle

Justin Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain against the Buccaneers Sunday, and imaging did not reveal any long-term damage, according to NFL Network. There is reportedly a chance the Vikings star wide receiver plays in Minnesota's next game at home against the Miami Dolphins in week 4.

Jefferson was ruled out in the first quarter against the Buccaneers after going to the blue medical tent and exiting with both ankles heavily taped. He walked the sideline testing his mobility before eventually heading to the locker room.

Notably, Jefferson was able to walk off the field under his own power, an early sign the injury was not as severe as initially feared.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when he was brought down by Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith. He finished the day with two catches for 32 yards, including a 22-yard gain on Minnesota's opening drive.

The update is a relief for a Vikings offense that has leaned on Jefferson as one of its few consistent threats over the past two seasons. He enters this stretch looking to bounce back from a down 2025, when he finished with 84 catches, 1,048 yards and two touchdowns behind inconsistent quarterback play.