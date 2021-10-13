Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray stand out among Colin Cowherd's top-10 young QBs
Quarterback evaluation is a tricky NFL business.
If it were easy, Tom Brady – arguably the greatest ever to play the position – wouldn't have been selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Recently, there has been an influx of young QBs making waves across the league. Not all of them are likely to pan out, however. On Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd looked at the most compelling QBs drafted since 2019 and broke them down into tiers.
From there, he ranked how he would select those 10 QBs if they were all eligible to be drafted today, excluding Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers, because the sample is too small.
Here is how the youngsters stack up in Cowherd's eyes:
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Career stats: 7-4 record in starts, 63.2% completion percentage, 2,029 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 85.8 passer rating, four rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't see it. I don't see the size. I don't see the arm. I don't see the playmaking. I just don't see it. His teammates didn't name him captain. That would concern me."
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Career stats: 3-6 record in starts, 59.1% completion percentage, 2,426 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, seven INTs, 86.2 passer rating, six rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "Not a great thrower of the football, but there's something there and I think he does deserve the rest of the season ... he's a playmaker."
Career stats: 1-4 record in starts, 57.3% completion percentage, 1,117 passing yards, four passing TDs, nine INTs, 62.9 passer rating
Cowherd's thoughts: "Never been a huge fan. Too careless. A little small. Shows off too much for me."
7. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Career stats: 2-3 record in starts, 71.1% completion percentage, 1,243 passing yards, five passing TDs, five INTs, 86.4 passer rating
Cowherd's thoughts: "Mac Jones? Pretty low ceiling and a franchise that does not draft skill people."
6. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Career stats: 9-22 record in starts, 62.5% completion percentage, 7,252 passing yards, 39 passing TDs, 23 INTs, 85.8 passer rating, five rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "Daniel Jones? The turnover thing."
5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Career stats: 2-1 record in starts, 51.4% completion percentage, 458 passing yards, one passing TD, two INTs, 64.5 passer rating, one rushing TD
Cowherd's thoughts: "Justin Fields? I worry about his organization."
4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Career stats: 0-5 record in starts, 59.4% completion percentage, 1,146 passing yards, six passing TDs, eight INTs, 71.3 passer rating, two rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "Trevor Lawrence hasn't won an NFL game. These four, though, I would classify as: They're going to make it beyond circumstances. They're just going to work."
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Career stats: 5-9-1 record in starts, 67.0% completion percentage, 3,957 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 94.2 passer rating, three rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "Now, I have Burrow ahead of Trevor Lawrence because I have more video on him and I see certain patterns."
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Career stats: 18-18-1 record in starts, 67.0% completion percentage, 9,205 passing yards, 56 passing TDs, 28 INTs, 93.8 passer rating, 18 rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "Smaller, runs more. That worries me. [It] took him a while to get up to speed. ... It took him about a year and a half that we felt like, 'OK, now it's working.'"
1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Career stats: 10-10 record in starts, 66.7% completion percentage, 5,912 passing yards, 44 passing TDs, 13 INTs, 99.9 passer rating, six rushing TDs
Cowherd's thoughts: "So many college starts. Ready to play. Big [Rose] Bowl win. ... Day One, [he] played."
For Cowherd's full breakdown on the young QBs, check out the video below: