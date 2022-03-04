National Football League
Justin Fields needs help, and the Bears have strong options Justin Fields needs help, and the Bears have strong options
National Football League

Justin Fields needs help, and the Bears have strong options

2 hours ago

When a team finishes 6-11 and misses the playoffs, it's safe to assume there is plenty of room for improvement.

That is the case of the Chicago Bears, who found themselves in third place in the NFC North standings while failing to win at least eight games for the first time since 2017.

A large part of the Bears' struggles was an ineffective passing attack — Chicago ranked 30th in passing yards (188.6 YPG), contributing to an anemic scoring average of 18.3 PPG.

Marcellus Wiley: Justin Fields has proven he is a franchise QB

Marcellus Wiley: Justin Fields has proven he is a franchise QB
Marcellus Wiley explains why Fields has already proven he's a franchise quarterback.

Darnell Mooney was the only wide receiver on the roster to cross the 1,000-yard mark, with nobody else recording more than 600 yards. With Allen Robinson set to hit the open market in free agency, the Bears will need to retool their arsenal around second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who registered just 1,870 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in 12 games.

If the Bears want to take a cheaper route towards supplying Fields with a new No. 1 wide receiver, their second-round pick, 39th overall, could be an option. With a deep wide receiving class in this year's NFL Draft that features speedsters like Chris Olave and Jameson Williams, as well as dynamic talents such as Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks, amongst others, there will be a wide selection of receiver talent early in the second round for the Bears' picking.

And if the Bears want to spend free-agent money on receivers, it's hard to imagine a better year to do so.

Pro-Bowl level wide receivers such as Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. are all slated to hit free agency this offseason.

With the recent news of the Dallas Cowboys likely planning to release Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, he could be added to that mix as well.

Amari Cooper likely to be released by Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper likely to be released by Dallas Cowboys
Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss reports the Dallas Cowboys will likely release Amari Cooper before the start of the season and how it will impact the team.

The Bears have options, and flexibility to find help at the wide receiver position this offseason, whether it is through the draft, free agency or both.

It should be near the top of their priority list as well, for the sake of their young quarterback.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Russell Wilson hunt: Seahawks decline Commanders' offer
National Football League

Russell Wilson hunt: Seahawks decline Commanders' offer

1 hour ago
Steelers might have eye on their future QB in Malik Willis
National Football League

Steelers might have eye on their future QB in Malik Willis

3 hours ago
Chiefs eye defensive linemen, receivers this offseason
National Football League

Chiefs eye defensive linemen, receivers this offseason

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers

5 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson is 'cool' with being drafted by home-state Lions
Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is 'cool' with being drafted by home-state Lions

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes