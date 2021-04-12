National Football League Julian Edelman retires after iconic career with New England Patriots 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another key member of the New England Patriots dynasty is moving on from the team.

On Monday, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the Patriots with a video on Twitter captioned simply, "Foxboro Forever."

In the nearly four-minute video, the 34-year-old sits in a chair on the field at Gillette Stadium, his home turf for the entirety of his 11-year NFL career.

After a quick pan to set the scene, along with some audio of Edelman's career highlights, the longtime Patriot dives in on his decision to retire.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and — no surprise — this isn’t going to be easy either. Now, I’ve always said, 'I’m gonna go until the wheels come off!' And they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football.

"It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

Head coach Bill Belichick ⁠— who drafted Edelman, a quarterback out of Kent State, in the seventh round in 2009 ⁠— was lavish in his praise for the versatile wide receiver.

"For all Julian did for our team, what I may appreciate the most is he was the quintessential throwback player. He could, and did, do everything ⁠— catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle ⁠— all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor, and it was a privilege to coach him."

And Edelman's former quarterback Tom Brady chimed in as well, praising him for making a habit of coming through when it mattered the most.

Naturally, in true Patriots fashion, the team maximized Edelman's ability to find the biggest advantage in any situation.

Edelman retires with 620 career catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns, along with 2,612 combined return yards on kicks and punts in the regular season.

The postseason, though, is where Edelman's true legacy lies, with three Super Bowl rings and an MVP award from Super Bowl LIII.

With 118 career catches in 19 playoff games, Edelman trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who caught 151 passes in 29 postseason contests. Edelman is also second to Rice in career playoff receiving yards, with 1,442 yards to Rice's 2,245.

Edelman also had a flair for the dramatic, coming up in key situations for the Patriots on numerous occasions and on the biggest stages.

Perhaps the most indelible catch Edelman made in his lengthy Patriots career came in Super Bowl LI, when the Pats famously rallied from a 28-3 second-half deficit for an unforgettable victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Down 28-20 with 2:28 left, Brady fired across the middle of the field to Edelman, and the Falcons looked to not only break up the pass but also very nearly intercept it.

Instead, the ball caromed around and fell into the arms of a diving Edelman, who controlled the ball for a 23-yard completion.

The Patriots went on to score on the drive and pull off a two-point conversion, evening the score at 28 before scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Patriots were 13-6 in postseason games during Edelman's tenure, but the sustained run of success dried up with an injury-plagued and Brady-less 2020 season.

The wideout played in six games for the Patriots this past season before heading to injured reserve, the COVID-19/reserve list and then injured reserve again. Although he was designated to return from IR, Edelman was not activated before New England's season ended at 7-9.

With Edelman retired and Brady and former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski enjoying new leases on life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday's news served as a reminder of what the Patriots were for two decades and who played a role in all their success.

Now, the focus will undoubtedly turn to a debate about Edelman's Hall of Fame credentials (or lack thereof) and whether his postseason exploits are enough to outweigh the fact that he averaged fewer than 800 yards per 16 games and never made a Pro Bowl.

For now, let's give the man his flowers and allow him to take a farewell lap around Foxboro.

