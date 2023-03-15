JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Chiefs for Patriots
Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs to join the New England Patriots on a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to a report from NFL Media.
Smith-Schuster comes in at No. 25 in the Fox Sports NFL free agency ranker.
Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
The Super Bowl undoubtedly helped resurrect Smith-Schuster's career, along with his 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in the regular season. He can now command a heck of a lot more in the open market, especially with how receiver contracts keep trending.
Smith-Schuster played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017-2021 and the Chiefs since 2022. He holds several records, including being the youngest player to reach 2,500 receiving yards and the first player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards. In his NFL career, Smith-Schuster has 401 receptions, 4,788 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns.
The Steelers selected the 26-year-old in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC.
