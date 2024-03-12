National Football League
LB Josh Uche reportedly re-signs with Patriots on one-year deal
National Football League

LB Josh Uche reportedly re-signs with Patriots on one-year deal

Published Mar. 12, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET

Linebacker Josh Uche has agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign with the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Uche has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots (2020-23), who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 25-year-old experienced his best season in 2022, during which he racked up 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles.

New England is coming off a 4-13 season and is now under the direction of new head coach Jerod Mayo. Former defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is New England's new defensive coordinator.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
Josh Uche
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes