LB Josh Uche reportedly re-signs with Patriots on one-year deal

Linebacker Josh Uche has agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign with the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Uche has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots (2020-23), who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 25-year-old experienced his best season in 2022, during which he racked up 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles.

New England is coming off a 4-13 season and is now under the direction of new head coach Jerod Mayo. Former defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is New England's new defensive coordinator.

