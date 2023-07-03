National Football League
Eagles' Jordan Mailata sings Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain songs at wedding
Eagles' Jordan Mailata sings Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain songs at wedding

Published Jul. 3, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata recently got married in California’s picturesque Sonoma wine country over the weekend, and he treated guests to some live performances — including a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn’t She Lovely" during the reception.

He also sang Shania Twain's "You’re Still The One" directly to his new wife, Niki, while they danced together in front of their guests.

Mailata previously participated on the seventh season of FOX’s smash-hit reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer," and even recorded a Christmas album will fellow Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson in 2022.

The wedding reception, themed "Kicking off a lifetime of love," featured an Eagles jersey with name "The Mailata's" on the back for guests to sign in lieu of a traditional guestbook — just one example of the wide-ranging Philly-centric decor.

Multiple Eagles teammates were in attendance, including star quarterback Jalen Hurts and Johnson.

Mailata has previously discussed being raised around music. "I grew up around church, and me being [of] Samoan heritage, it just intertwined with that culture and religion to sing," Mailata said in 2022. "We were around it 24/7." 

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler is currently making $15 million in 2023 to play left tackle for the Eagles, but he isn't ruling out a career in music.

"Of course, 100 percent," Mailata said when asked if he'd consider pursuing music after his career in the NFL was over.

"We’ll see what happens."

The Bankstown, Australia native played rugby before joining the NFL in 2018, when the Eagles selected Mailata in the seventh round of the draft that year. He has appeared in 45 games (40 starts) for Philadelphia in his five-year career.

