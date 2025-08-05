National Football League Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended Through Week 3 of the NFL Season Updated Aug. 5, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL on Tursday suspended Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison for three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy. Addison will serve his suspension during the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

The penalty stems from a July 2024 DUI citation that he resolved by pleading no contest to a lesser charge of "wet reckless" driving, a misdemeanor that acknowledges alcohol was involved in a reckless driving incident. Addison avoided trial after facing two misdemeanor DUIs for his arrest on July 12, 2024, when a California Highway Patrol officer found him asleep in his vehicle that was blocking a lane on an interstate exit near Los Angeles International Airport.

Addison, who was a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is entering his third season in the league. He's coming off a solid season, in which he hauled in 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

He'll be allowed to play in the Vikings' preseason games, but will out for their games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals before returning in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Addison out the first three weeks, tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Josh Nailor should see an uptick in opportunity. In addition, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn't practicing because of a hamstring injury. While he's expected to be healthy for Week 1 of the NFL season, the production of the Vikings' auxiliary options will be crucial.

