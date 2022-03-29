Baltimore Ravens John Harbaugh inks three-year extension with Baltimore Ravens 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

John Harbaugh's run as one of the longest active coaches in the NFL will continue as the Baltimore Ravens signed the 59-year-old head coach to a three-year contract extension.

The news was announced by team owner Steve Bisciotti at Tuesday's NFL league meetings.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of a four-year deal that he inked back in January 2019. The extension puts Harbaugh under contract with Baltimore through the 2025 NFL season.

He is set to embark on his 15th season as the Ravens’ head coach, marking the third-longest tenure among active NFL head coaches. Bill Belichick is set to the begin his 23rd season as the head coach of the New England Patriots, while Mike Tomlin will kick off his 16th season as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After starting the 2021 NFL campaign with an impressive 8-3 mark, the Ravens stumbled down the stretch, losing their last six games and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Baltimore finished the season 8-9, which was just the second losing season in Harbaugh’s 14 seasons as the team’s head coach. It also marked the first time Baltimore has finished in last place in the AFC North during Harbaugh’s career.

The move to sign Harbaugh to an extension serves as a vote of confidence following last year’s challenging campaign.

The Ravens have compiled a 148-96 record under Harbaugh since he became the team’s head coach back in 2008. He has guided the franchise to four division titles, two AFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl in 2021.

