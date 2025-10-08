Joe Flacco Named Bengals Starter Ahead of Game Against Packers

National Football League
The Cincinnati Bengals named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the decision on Wednesday morning, allowing Flacco three days of practice to acclimate to his new teammates. The Bengals traded a fifth round pick for Flacco and a sixth-rounder on Tuesday. 

They made the move because backup Jake Browning, who had stepped up in place of the injured Joe Burrow, was struggling. Through three games as a starter this season, Browning's thrown for 516 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions, while the Bengals have gone 0-3. 

In four games as the Cleveland Browns' starter this season, Flacco threw for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He went 1-3 before being replaced last week by rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco's only win, actually, came in a 13-10 victory over the Packers, who the Bengals face in Week 6. 

He also faced his new team, the Bengals, in Week 1 when Cincinnati beat Cleveland 17-16

