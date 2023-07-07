National Football League Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa, Justin Jefferson headline list of must-sign NFL players Published Jul. 7, 2023 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If you want to know how coaches and executives believe a championship squad should be constructed in the NFL, you must follow the money to see which positions are viewed as marquee spots in the team-building hierarchy.

While quarterback has always been viewed as a premium position in the game, the recent evolution of the NFL into a pass-centric league has prompted team builders to prioritize passers, pass rushers and playmakers as the essential pieces to a championship puzzle.

Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian was one of the first to embrace this approach as he transformed the Indianapolis Colts into perennial contenders by surrounding his gold jacket quarterback (Peyton Manning) with elite pass-catchers (Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark) and playmakers (Edgerrin James). And Polian complemented the offense with a defense featuring a pair of disruptive pass rushers (Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis) who specialized in knocking down the quarterback.

Considering Polian utilized a similar approach in building the Buffalo Bills into a squad that made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s behind Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, the plan has a successful track record over a 30-plus-year period.

Although Polian coveted pass protectors during that era, with Tarik Glenn (Colts) and Will Wolford and Howard Ballard (Bills) anchoring the offensive line for his title contenders, the current emphasis on the quick-rhythm passing game has enabled teams to win without elite offensive tackles on the edge. For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII without a consensus blue-chip blocker on the edges, and their reluctance to overpay their starters (Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie) reflects how Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach view the position in the team-building pecking order.

With executives around the league contemplating who's essential to their championship puzzles, this is the perfect time to identify the foundational players who should get deals in the coming weeks.

As the league's July 17 deadline to extend franchise-tagged players looms, here is my list of the five most essential NFL players to sign to extensions right now.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The most viable contender to Patrick Mahomes for the NFL's QB1 crown is eligible for a blockbuster extension that should reset the quarterback market. Burrow has proven his worth as an elite QB with gaudy numbers and impressive accomplishments as he has elevated a downtrodden franchise into title contention. Although his résumé lacks a Super Bowl win, the Bengals star has led the team to a 22-10 regular season record over the past two seasons with back-to-back division titles and an AFC Championship Game win.

With the going rate for elite quarterbacks surpassing the $50 million mark annually, the Bengals need to lock up Burrow immediately before the hefty price tag prevents the team from locking up his co-stars (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) on the perimeter.

Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year deserves a king's ransom after leading the league with 18.5 sacks in 2022, bringing his career total to 43 sacks in 51 games. Considering Bosa has notched 34 sacks after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2020, coaches and executives view the All-Pro as the gold standard at the position.

His compensation should match his production as a disruptive force. Although Bosa and the 49ers have yet to agree to terms, it's only a matter of time before the team opens the vault to secure the services of a franchise player who sets the table for arguably the NFL's most dominant front.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The NFL's new WR1 has shattered the record book over the first three years of his career as a spectacular route-runner and playmaker. Jefferson has amassed 4,825 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns while commanding double teams and bracket coverage from opponents since he stepped into the league.

And his ability to produce as a No. 1 receiver against any tactic should make it easy for the Vikings to write a big check that pays him as the top playmaker. With the market suggesting $30 million-plus annually is the price point for a receiver of Jefferson's skills, the Vikings should extend their star playmaker before his price tag increases even more after another stellar season.

Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

The buzz surrounding Aaron Rodgers' arrival should not distract the Jets from locking up a unicorn on their defensive front. Williams is a rare find as a pass-rushing defensive tackle with elite run-stopping skills. The All-Pro interior defender emerged as an elite defender in 2022 with 12 sacks after having a combined 13 in 2020 and 2021. Williams' breakout campaign showcased his talents as a destructive force on a four-man frontline tasked with exclusively providing the pressure in the Jets' coverage-based scheme.

Given how Williams' disruptive skills key the New York Sack Exchange 2.0, the Jets must overpay the standout defender to help the team meet expectations as a title contender in 2023 and beyond. With one year left on his rookie contract, Williams is reportedly looking for a new deal that will pay him between $25 million and $30 million per season.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Despite slapping the franchise tag on Barkley to keep the running back around for another year, the Giants should ink the dazzling playmaker to a long-term deal. As Barkley proved last season, he's the guy who alleviates the pressure on QB Daniel Jones to carry the offense. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year flourishes as the offense's centerpiece, tallying video game-like numbers as a runner-receiver out of the backfield. Barkley has averaged 100-plus scrimmage yards per game in three of his five seasons while showcasing a game that is ideally suited for a pass-centric offensive scheme.

Yes, Barkley's age (26), injury history (torn ACL) and positional value suggest the Giants should avoid committing to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But Barkley's impact on the franchise quarterback — Jones sports a 91.4 passer rating with 44 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games with Barkley compared to a 77.3 passer rating with 16 passing TDs and 17 INTs without him — makes it imperative for the Giants to keep a key piece of their offensive puzzle for the next few seasons.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

