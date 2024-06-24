National Football League Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson walk in Paris Fashion Week at Vogue World Updated Jun. 24, 2024 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL superstars Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson took the famed Place Vendôme by storm on Sunday, as Paris Fashion Week 2024 came to a close with the highly anticipated Vogue World event.

"I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more," Burrow said. "I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that. I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow."

"This is my first show," Jefferson added, "and who wouldn’t want Vogue World to be their first?"

The pair walked the show together in sleek black suits. Burrow's, designed by Peter Do, was backless with satin lapels.

Fellow sports stars, including Stefon Diggs, Victor Wembanyama, Jaylen Brown and Russell Westbrook, were also in attendance Sunday.

This year’s edition of Vogue World was created in collaboration with youth athletic organizations throughout France, pairing different sports — cycling, gymnastics and tennis, fencing, taekwondo and break dancing, among others — with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s. A portion of the net proceeds were donated Secours Populaire, a humanitarian organization providing access to essential equipment for young, aspiring athletes across France, per Vogue.

Burrow and Jefferson — longtime friends and former LSU teammates — are the two highest-paid NFL players at their respective positions. Burrow, 27, signed a five-year, $275 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2023 season, while Jefferson, 25, set the record for most guaranteed money given to a non-quarterback on offense, getting $110 million guaranteed as part of a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

