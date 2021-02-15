National Football League Could J.J. Watt land at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The sweepstakes for one of the league's top defensive players are in full force.

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt mutually parted ways with the franchise Friday, and now teams are lining up at the opportunity to add the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to their rosters.

Although not as much of a force in 2020 as he was in recent years, Watt had 45 total pressures and 34 stops, with a franchise-high five sacks, in 16 games last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Watt's sights set on a Super Bowl ring, Colin Cowherd thinks he has figured out the best fit among Watt's suitors: Green Bay.

"J.J. Watt is perfect for the Packers – he does fit a need … I think you owe it to Aaron. You owe it to now. Symbolically, it matters. Motivationally, it matters … Go get J.J. Watt."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-6 record the past two seasons, with back-to-back NFC North titles and consecutive trips to the NFC title game, falling just short of the Super Bowl both times.

Watt, for his part, has never made an appearance in a conference title game.

Watt would feel right at home in Green Bay, as he grew up a Cheesehead donning the green and yellow to cheer for the Packers at Lambeau Field.

In Green Bay, he would join a defense featuring Za’Darius Smith, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, making for a formidable front four.

Not to mention, the addition of Watt would be reminiscent of when the Packers added edge rusher Julius Peppers to fill a void and became a leader on defense when the franchise needed someone to elevate the team to a championship contender.

Getting Green Bay back to the Super Bowl would make for yet another impressive achievement in Watt's Hall of Fame career.

If he pulled that off, it might just make Watt one of the state’s most beloved players, as the Wisconsin native is already adored by the population for starring as a Badger during his college days.

According to FOX Bet, Green Bay has the second-best odds to land Watt (+250). Leading the way are the Pittsburgh Steelers (+175), who feature his brothers T.J. and Derek on the roster.

