National Football League
National Football League

Could J.J. Watt land at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers?

1 hour ago

The sweepstakes for one of the league's top defensive players are in full force.

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt mutually parted ways with the franchise Friday, and now teams are lining up at the opportunity to add the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to their rosters.

Although not as much of a force in 2020 as he was in recent years, Watt had 45 total pressures and 34 stops, with a franchise-high five sacks, in 16 games last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Watt's sights set on a Super Bowl ring, Colin Cowherd thinks he has figured out the best fit among Watt's suitors: Green Bay.

"J.J. Watt is perfect for the Packers – he does fit a need … I think you owe it to Aaron. You owe it to now. Symbolically, it matters. Motivationally, it matters … Go get J.J. Watt."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-6 record the past two seasons, with back-to-back NFC North titles and consecutive trips to the NFC title game, falling just short of the Super Bowl both times.

Watt, for his part, has never made an appearance in a conference title game.

Watt would feel right at home in Green Bay, as he grew up a Cheesehead donning the green and yellow to cheer for the Packers at Lambeau Field.

In Green Bay, he would join a defense featuring Za’Darius Smith, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, making for a formidable front four.

Not to mention, the addition of Watt would be reminiscent of when the Packers added edge rusher Julius Peppers to fill a void and became a leader on defense when the franchise needed someone to elevate the team to a championship contender.

Getting Green Bay back to the Super Bowl would make for yet another impressive achievement in Watt's Hall of Fame career.

If he pulled that off, it might just make Watt one of the state’s most beloved players, as the Wisconsin native is already adored by the population for starring as a Badger during his college days.

According to FOX Bet, Green Bay has the second-best odds to land Watt (+250). Leading the way are the Pittsburgh Steelers (+175), who feature his brothers T.J. and Derek on the roster.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bills Mafia In Australia
ATP

Bills Mafia In Australia

Bills Mafia In Australia
Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the Buffalo Bills' and Sabres' owners, is on a career-best run at the 2021 Australian Open.
4 hours ago
Best On The Board
National Football League

Best On The Board

Best On The Board
In breaking down the 2021 NFL Draft, RJ Young picks the best player available at each of the 11 offensive positions.
10 hours ago
How To Tell The Future
National Football League

How To Tell The Future

How To Tell The Future
The betting market on Super Bowl LVI is already in full swing. How are the numbers determined? Sammy P breaks it down.
2 days ago
Nick Wright Plays 'QB Tinder'
National Football League

Nick Wright Plays 'QB Tinder'

Nick Wright Plays 'QB Tinder'
With Valentine's Day coming up, Nick Wright developed his own version of the popular dating app Tinder – with an NFL twist.
2 days ago
So Long, Seattle?
National Football League

So Long, Seattle?

So Long, Seattle?
With Russell Wilson's unhappiness on full display, will the Seattle Seahawks trade the face of their franchise?
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks