Where will J.J. Watt land after Texans release?

A chaotic offseason in Houston took another drastic turn Friday.

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter that he had asked for his release from the team, and the Texans had obliged.

In his announcement, Watt thanked the city of Houston, telling fans he wanted them to hear the news directly from him.

Watt's release follows weeks of quarterback Deshaun Watson making it clear he also wants out of Houston, one year after the Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cradinals.

The Texans also hired Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley as the team's head coach in January. Houston had fired head coach Bill O'Brien following an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, finished the 2021 season with five sacks, a pick-six and two forced fumbles. For his career, Watt has tallied 101 sacks, second to only Von Miller since he was drafted in 2011.

What could be next for Watt? According to FOX Bet, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites to sign the former Texan at +150; Watt's brothers, T.J. and Derek, currently play for Pittsburgh.

Just behind Pittsburgh are the Packers (+250) and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (+400). Here is the full list of odds:

Steelers: +150

Packers: +250

Buccaneers: +400

Browns: +600

Ravens: +800

Seahawks: +1000

49ers: +1200

Rams: +1600

FOX Sports gambling analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz points out that a family reunion in Pittsburgh might not be as likely as people think – and this year's other Super Bowl squad should absolutely be on that list.

"Everyone makes the connection of Watt to the Steelers because of his brother. With the Steelers' cap situation and already having an excellent defensive line, though, I don't see it," Schwartz said. "The one team left off the odds list that should be on there is the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They have a need to improve the pass rush and will be a contender next season. And the Chiefs have been willing to improve their roster every offseason under Andy Reid."

Watt's stunning announcement drew reaction from across the NFL and sports world.

This is a developing story.

